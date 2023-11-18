Genshin Impact enthusiasts, get ready to delve into the intricacies of the Savior’s Wake quest, a pivotal part of the In The Wake of Narcissus Act 2. After successfully completing the Search In The Algae Sea quest in the Wilderness Caverns of Morte Region, the Savior’s Wake quest automatically kicks in, offering a challenging journey with enticing rewards.

Tower of Ipsissimus: The Optical Coupler Mechanic

Central to the Savior’s Wake quest are three enigmatic puzzles that demand deciphering. This guide aims to shed light on decoding the first two puzzles, introducing players to the Tower of Ipsissimus’s Optical Coupler mechanic. The key lies in understanding the intricate interplay of the Mechanical Valve, Eliphas Beam Emitters, and Beam Receptors.

The journey begins with the activation of the Mechanical Valve, a contraption triggered by the Ball Octopus’s skill. This action sets the roof’s mechanism in motion, causing it to rotate. Simultaneously, the Eliphas Beam Emitters emit light from the roof’s Mechanical Core to the building’s side, targeting the elusive Beam Receptors, represented by blue orbs that players must strategically touch with the emitted light.

Puzzle #1:

The initial puzzle requires players to master the art of using the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability and the Mechanical Valve. Here’s the step-by-step breakdown:

Acquire the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability from the blue orb container. Apply the ability on the Mechanical Valve. Rotate the Mechanical Core until its beams align seamlessly with the Receptor orbs.

Upon conquering the Tower’s top floor puzzle, descend to the lower level and discover the entrance passage leading to the middle floor of the Tower of Ipsissimus. Clockwork Mekas await, presenting an opportunity to activate the floor’s mechanism and unveil the lift that grants access to the second puzzle.

Puzzle #2: Locked Doors

The Tower’s second puzzle involves unlocking two doors through astute manipulation of the Optical Coupler. The complexity deepens, demanding Travelers to employ a sequence of actions to unlock each door.

Unlocking the First Door:

Utilize the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability. Rotate the Eliphas Beam Emitter with the Valve to align with the first door’s Beam Receptor. Defeat the Clockwork Meka to reveal another switch. Activate the new switch to separate the lower emitter from the roof’s mechanism, automatically aligning with the receptor and opening the first door.

Inside the unlocked room, face adversaries, find a second switch, and uncover an Exquisite chest.

Unlocking the Second Door:

Reapply the Octopus ability. Direct the Core’s lower Beam towards the second door with two orbs. Activate the switch inside the room to disconnect the lower Eliphas Beam Emitter. Rotate the upper emitter towards the second door’s upper receiver.

Conquer the ensuing challenges, defeat Clockwork Mekas, and utilize the unlocked lift to reach the final puzzle location in the Tower of Ipsissimus.

The Root Cycle Puzzle

Travelers must collect three Root Cycles to unlock the final door. Aligning the Eliphas Beam Emitters with the Beam Receptors is the key.

Collecting the First and Second Root Cycles:

Utilize the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability to turn the lights towards the first door’s receptors. Use the Hydro Portal to collect the first Root Cycle. Activate the switch in the room to disconnect the roof’s mechanism. Return to the Mechanical Valve and rotate it until the Beam aligns with the left door’s receptor. Wait for the receptors to absorb the beams and unlock the door. Collect the second Root Cycle from the now accessible room.

The Third Root Cycle:

Manipulate the Valve to direct the lower Beam towards the front door. Activate the switch inside the room to disconnect the lower gear. Turn the top Beam towards the front door. Enter the left room and interact with the switch to connect the lower Beam. Witness the unlocking of the door, revealing the third Root Cycle and a Precious chest.

With all Root Cycles in hand, head to the center of the room, unlock the door leading to the Tower of Ipsissimus’s lower level, and confront the Ordo group. Upon their defeat, claim the Small Key, break the seal over the Primordial Sea, submerging the Tower underwater, and conclude the Savior’s Wake quest in Genshin Impact.