How To Beat Trace On CoolMath Games

Escape room puzzles have become a popular activity among friends in recent years, but what if you could have a similar experience in the virtual world? Enter Trace, a game where players are trapped inside a mysterious house and must solve riddles and find hidden items to escape. In this article, we will provide strategies on how to play Trace and successfully escape the house.

To start, the controls in Trace are simple. It is a point-and-click game with no complex mouse movements required. To move from room to room, players click on the arrow on the edge of the screen. This will be a necessary part of the game, so players should get comfortable with it.

Trace can be challenging at first, and it may take players five to ten minutes to really get into the game. However, there are strategies that can help players get off to a fast start and escape the house quickly. One key strategy is to look for patterns. Oftentimes, there will be random patterns in a room, such as lights strung up in a certain order or symbols carved into the wall. These patterns almost always have a purpose, so players should be on the lookout and see how they can apply to other parts of the map. It is important to take screenshots of anything notable to keep track of these patterns.

Finding the scissors is essential in Trace. While the first half of the scissors is easy to find, players will need to solve a puzzle to find the second half. Once the scissors are found, players can use them to obtain the red key hanging on a string, which opens up more areas of the map.

In Trace, even the tiniest things can end up being significant hints. Therefore, players should click on everything that seems even a little bit out of the ordinary. This could include a darker brick in a wall, a random plant pot, or a bathroom sink. Players should investigate these objects and see if there is anything useful nearby.

Taking a break is also important in Trace. The game can be exhausting, and players may spend five minutes or more searching for clues with no success. If this happens, it is recommended that players take a break and engage in another activity. This could be as simple as getting water or playing with a pet.

For those who enjoy Trace, there are other escape puzzle games available on the site under the adventure games category. Two favorites are Abandoned and Cat in Japan. In Abandoned, players must solve a confusing challenge involving a door and search for clues to uncover an abandoned civilization. In Cat in Japan, the goal is to find all 20 pieces of sushi hidden around the house. This game is similar to Trace in that players must search for clues and patterns to find all the sushi pieces.

Cat in Japan can be completed in about 15 to 20 minutes, making it a good choice for players who want a fun challenge but don’t have a lot of time. Regardless of the game chosen, it is important to keep in mind the strategies outlined above. By looking for patterns, finding the scissors, clicking on everything, and taking breaks when needed, players can successfully escape the house in Trace and other escape puzzle games.

In conclusion, Trace is a captivating escape puzzle game that challenges players to find their way out of a mysterious house by solving riddles and clues. The game’s point-and-click controls are simple to use, and players can move from room to room by clicking on arrows located on the edge of the screen. To get started, players should keep an eye out for patterns, click on everything, and find the scissors early on in the game. Taking breaks when needed is also essential to avoid exhaustion. If players enjoy Trace, they can explore other adventure games on the site, including Abandoned and Cat in Japan. With these strategies in mind, players can confidently navigate the map and exit the house as quickly as possible.

