How To Evolve Finizen in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

After over 25 years of Pokémon games, players finally have a dolphin Pokémon that can also evolve. Finizen is a beloved addition to the Pokémon universe, but the evolution process may be a bit tricky for players to navigate. In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Finizen evolves into Palafin, a powerful Water type that is worth the effort to obtain.

How To Catch Finzen:

To catch a Finizen in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, players must be on the lookout while exploring Paldea’s seas. The spawn rates of Pokémon in the oceans seem to be a bit random, so there is no guaranteed way to find Finizen other than in West Province Area Two. Girafarig can also be found in this area, so players must be careful to search for Finizen in the rivers and ocean. If players don’t want to rely on chance encounters, they can breed a Finizen with a Ditto to obtain a Finizen Egg.

How To Evolve Finzen:

The process of evolving Finizen into Palafin involves being in the Union Circle with at least one other player. The Union Circle is the golden circle at the end of any Pokémon Center where players can join other players and embark on an adventure together. To evolve Finizen, it must be at level 38 or higher and leveled up once while in the Union Circle. This can be done with EXP candy or by battling alongside another player. The evolution process is unique and requires players to collaborate with others, but it is worth the effort to obtain Palafin, one of Scarlet & Violet’s most powerful Water types.

While it is possible to catch Palafin in the wild, it is highly unlikely. Palafin does not appear in the wild, not even in Area Zero. However, players may have a small chance of finding one in a high-level Tera Raid. For most players, the only way to add Palafin to their team is by evolving Finizen.

Palafin is a Water type Pokémon that possesses excellent stats and unique abilities. It is the only Pokémon currently able to learn or remember Jet Punch, which is a powerful move that is sure to take down opponents quickly. The strength of Palafin depends on its ability to change forms. It changes into Hero Form after being swapped out for another Pokémon during battle and remains in Hero Form until that battle ends. All of Palafin’s stats, except HP, receive a significant boost, with base attack reaching a remarkable 160. Combined with moves such as Jet Punch and Wave Crash, Palafin is a mighty Pokémon that players will be glad to have on their team.

However, players must be mindful of the swap requirement, which makes setup a bit clunkier. It is recommended to have a Pokémon that knows Baton Swap or another switching move to take advantage of Hero Form more easily. Despite the added challenge, Palafin’s unique abilities and strength make it a worthy addition to any player’s team.

In conclusion, Finizen is a rare and adorable dolphin Pokémon that has finally been given an evolution after over 25 years. Evolving Finizen into Palafin requires a bit more effort than usual, as you need to be in the Union Circle with at least one other player and level Finizen up once. Palafin is a powerful Water type that can only be obtained by evolving Finizen, and they are known for their ability to change forms during battle, with their Hero Form being particularly formidable. While the setup can be a bit clunky, Palafin is a valuable addition to any team, and it’s definitely worth the effort to evolve Finizen into this impressive and powerful Pokémon.

