This article focuses on how to beat two-head in the Callisto Protocol. To combat any one of these critters, and chariots, you are going to have to perform a particular series of attacks. Players encounter several of one of these monsters during the last third of The Callisto Protocol, once you have defeated the first on the tram.

After starting on the tram, you will be attacked by a total of sixteen Standard enemies, who will all quickly change form. It will turn really red and bloody before stopping, and that is when you will have to sprint up and attack with your melee until it gets back up and starts hunting again.

Repeat this process a few times, and eventually, the creature will tear its head off, allowing it to move around slightly more quickly. From there, you only want to repeat this strategy one more time, until it falls back down on its knees, and you can perform one more 3-hit melee combo to take out a second head. You will need to deal enough damage that the Two-Headed boss is on the floor kneeling, and is exposed for consecutive hits from your melee, destroying one of his heads in the process.

This will allow you some room away from him using Aim, or you could sneak an attack before he regains. You will want to take out his right (your left) side first, since that may be easier to do on the second stage, not having to fight his quick attacks. Your objective is to take out one-half of Callistos Protocol’s brute-like, two-headed body: The left-hand side has a sword-like, slashing weapon, and the right has something that looks like a mallet.

The attacks mean that players do not need to do any chain evasion, however, two-headed brutes are quick enough to make trying to get a close-range punch cause a lot of damage for players. Two-Headed occasionally appears as an inferior normal for later, however, dodging and shooting will aid players in taking Two-Headed down. Fully-upgraded Hand Cannon works great here since its burst of fire will move this boss to the stage where you can attack him with a melee.

Plan to throw some enemies off the wave left and right. Make sure to keep 16 rounds worth of ammunition on the riot gun, saving up for two heads (only on platform one. Had to change weapons in mid-fight). Eventually, you will exhaust the GRPs energy, and when that happens, swap over to the Riot Gun to finish the remaining enemies.

The Riot Gun is going to be your best friend during later encounters, especially once you upgrade its ammunition capacity to store 8 rounds. While using melee attacks does better damage, the Riot Gun and the Skank Gun are still better, since they allow you to deal a lot of damage against two head bosses from a safer distance.