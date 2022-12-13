The Last Of Us Part 1 Will Be Steam Deck Compatible

It has been confirmed that The Last of Us Part 1 will be compatible with Valves Steam Deck devices when the Naughty Dog’s PC version of the remake is released in 2023. Over the weekend, a Twitter user publicly asked whether the Last of Us Part 1 was a good deal to pre-order on Steam, with no confirmation on Steam Deck compatibility.

Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck… don’t worry! https://t.co/89aMYuTPQB pic.twitter.com/Dti18OhXDV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 10, 2022

The Last of Us Part 1 becomes the other PlayStation-exclusive title that makes the jump over to Steam, along with a forthcoming PC port of Returnal that is believed to head to PC in early 2023. While the PS4 has a polished-up version of The Last of Us, it is one of a handful of console games to push hard for solely being played on the PS5. In a delicious twist, for anyone without a PlayStation, Valves handheld game PCs are about to get a chance to play a game that was only previously available on the Sonys console.

Many of you will undoubtedly be excited to see the Naughty Dog Uncharted series running on Steam Deck by the time The Last of Us PC release date rolls around, mainly since the series has generally been kept firmly within PlayStations clutches.