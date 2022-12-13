Tekken 7 Has Sold Over 10 Million Copies

Tekken 7 has reached the 10-million-unit sales mark, solidifying it is position as the fastest-selling title in the series. With Tekken 7 reaching a fantastic milestone, this means Tekken has now reached the fifty-four million copies sold mark. Following that showcase of gameplay, the team announced that Tekken, the fighting game, has officially sold 10 million copies.

"TEKKEN7" had achieved Over 10 million sales.

and Recorded Over 54 million copies sales for the series.

Thank you for your continued support! 「鉄拳７」の実販売数が1000万本を突破しました(シリーズ累計は5400万本超)、皆様に感謝いたします.#TEKKEN #TEKKEN7 #鉄拳 pic.twitter.com/qxJlHl0Uk0 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) December 11, 2022

Bandai Namco Games has been busy with its latest Tekken entry, which appeared at The Game Awards last week, showcasing some new footage from gameplay, but unfortunately, without any release dates. According to Polygon, Bandai Namco teased an upcoming installment of the series, Tekken 8, at The Game Awards 2022 with a potential 2023 release window. At The Game Awards last week, Bandai Namco offered up a new trailer for the upcoming Tekken 8, which would pit the Devil-infused Jin Kazama against Kazuya Mishima.

