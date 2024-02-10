In Palworld, formidable adversaries await, none more daunting than Victor and Shadowbeak, reigning supreme in the icy domain. As the ultimate challenge beckons, mastering their tactics, assembling the right allies, and arming oneself to the teeth become paramount for victory. This guide unveils the strategies essential for triumphing over these legendary foes, ensuring your ascent to glory.

Locating Victor and Shadowbeak

Venturing into the frigid expanse of Palworld, the PAL Genetic Research Tower emerges as the epicenter of the final confrontation. Nestled amidst the northwest reaches of the map, this towering edifice serves as the lair of Victor and Shadowbeak. Navigate towards the leftmost snow-capped peak, opposite the Plateau of Beginnings, to commence the ultimate showdown.

The Attacks of Victor and Shadowbeak

Victor and Shadowbeak, masters of combat, unleash a relentless barrage of attacks, encompassing both close-quarters and long-range engagements. Familiarize yourself with their arsenal to anticipate and counter their onslaught effectively. Refer to the table below for insights into their formidable moveset:

Air Cannon: Unleashes a burst of air towards the target.

Dark Ball: Propels a dark energy sphere towards the adversary.

Divine Disaster: Engages in a rush while conjuring orbs of light, culminating in a barrage of lasers.

Nightmare Ball: Generates a massive energy sphere, launching it towards the adversary.

Shadow Burst: Releases dark energy, inflicting damage in the surrounding area.

Spirit Flame: Launches homing energy orbs towards the target.

Dark Laser: Charges and fires a concentrated laser beam.

Optimal Pals for the Battle

In selecting your allies for the impending clash, strategic considerations reign supreme. As Shadowbeak possesses Dark elemental affinity, leveraging Dragon-type Pals emerges as the optimal approach. This elemental advantage enables increased damage output while enhancing resilience against Shadowbeak’s assaults. Recommended companions include:

Chillet (Ice/Dragon element): Wields a potent Wriggling Weasel Partner Skill augmenting attacks and converting them to Dragon type. Boasts a versatile array of long-range attacks, including Ice Missile and Dragon Cannon. Readily accessible in the game, ensuring ease of acquisition.

Quivern (Dragon element): Employs Sky Dragon’s Affection Partner Skill, bolstering dragon damage for both player and Pal when mounted. Showcases a diverse repertoire of long-range capabilities, highlighted by the devastating Dragon Meteor attack. Exhibits moderate difficulty in location and capture, offering a rewarding challenge.

Jetragon (Dragon element): Distinguished by unparalleled speed and agility. Inflicts substantial damage with potent active skills such as Dragon Meteor and Fire Ball. Demonstrates proficiency in rapid missile deployment via rocket launcher when mounted.



Crafting a Winning Strategy

The encounter with Victor and Shadowbeak represents the pinnacle of challenge, demanding meticulous preparation and strategic foresight. Embark on this formidable quest only upon reaching Level 50, the pinnacle of mastery within Palworld. Equip yourself with the finest gear and armaments, prioritizing the Rocket Launcher for its unparalleled firepower. Stockpile rockets to maximize offensive capabilities, complemented by auxiliary weaponry such as Assault Rifles and Shotguns for adaptability.

Given Shadowbeak’s proficiency in both close-quarters and ranged combat, maintaining a safe distance is imperative. Employ evasive maneuvers to evade incoming attacks, preserving precious health reserves. Target Shadowbeak’s vulnerable areas, aiming for the head to inflict maximum damage with each shot or rocket launch.