Here, you will learn about How to Beat Vortex Btd 6, what are the weaknesses of this boss, his strengths which you need to look out for, the strategies you need to follow in order to beat it, as well as more related information. Vortex BTD 6 For now, the game is Vortex, and beating this boss is not going to be easy. Only then you can take down Vortex BTD 6 on your playthrough without any problems.

There are five levels of the Vortex Boss, you have to beat all of them all at once, and only then, will you be able to conquer the Bloon event of Vortex Boss. The more you are able to earn in your initial playthrough, the better chance you will have to beat the other boss.

The more money you supposedly get from the first few games, the better your chances of beating another boss. Whenever you are done crushing one level of the Vortex, upgrade your safety towers for the ones that are available, and go back to farming.

Once you get your first Vortex, put your elite Defender in a wide stance, and sell them after defeating another boss. At levels 4 and 5 on Vortex Bosses, you should be focused on characters and DPS towers, only scaling the Defense a bit.

To counter Vortex, during the entire turn, you will have to farm heavily. Whenever you snipe a skull, another Boss gets smashed again for some extra damage, giving your monkeys plenty of time to deal extra damage. Not only that, but Vortex also speeds up Bloons and MOABS which are spawning naturally 2.5x. The final 2 bosses have a fair amount of efficiently being, or summoning, lifeless bodies.

Not only that, but another boss will speed Bloons and MOABS that are born by nature up to 2.5x, his skull capacity would stun any monkeys in his vicinity that are producing anything jointly with Bloons, it will be triggered with a stun every 5 seconds, and will stun all the towers including the towers that do not deal damage such as Banana Fields.

Players will encounter a final boss that can be defeated using some glory-killing techniques. We are ending this article in hopes that you got all of your information related to How To Beat Vortex BTD 6, which are various strategies that can be used in order to beat Vortex BTD 6 in your games, and more.