How To Become a Famous Author in Bitlife

Becoming a renowned author is no easy feat, whether in the real world or in the virtual realm of BitLife. Just like in reality, writers in BitLife have to put in a great deal of effort and dedication to hone their craft and achieve fame. If you’re aspiring to become a famous author in BitLife, here are some tips and strategies to help you on your journey.

To kickstart your writing career in BitLife, you’ll first need to graduate from high school. However, simply completing high school won’t be enough. Your character’s intelligence, or “Smarts” stat, plays a crucial role in their writing abilities. Therefore, it’s important to focus on increasing your character’s Smarts as much as possible. One effective way to do this is by reading books through the mini-game or visiting the library. Both of these activities help improve your character’s Smarts stats, which will be beneficial for their writing career.

Once you’ve graduated from high school and have a decent Smarts stat, it’s time to enroll in college and pursue an English degree. This will take approximately four years to complete, but it’s a necessary step in your journey to becoming a writer in BitLife. After obtaining your undergraduate degree, it’s recommended to attend graduate school and further specialize in English. While pursuing higher education, it’s crucial to keep your character’s Smarts stat high to increase their chances of success as a writer.

After completing your education, the next step is to wait for a job opening for a writer with a (Publisher) tag next to it in the Occupation tab. This may require some patience, as there’s an element of luck involved in the availability of this job. If you’re not seeing any suitable job openings, you can try restarting the BitLife application to refresh the job list. Often, relaunching the game will generate a new set of job options, and hopefully, you’ll find the desired writer job. This may require a few attempts, but persistence pays off.

Once you’ve secured a writer position, the hard work begins. Like any other profession, you’ll need to work diligently and strive to maintain a high Smarts stat. It’s essential to continue reading books to improve your character’s writing skills and increase their chances of success. Writing books regularly will also help in building your character’s fame status. It’s recommended to write books every so often to keep your notoriety and popularity intact among readers.

It’s important to note that becoming a famous author in BitLife takes time and effort. It may take several years of hard work and dedication to achieve fame. Therefore, it’s crucial to be patient and persistent in pursuing your writing career. Additionally, it’s essential to keep an eye on your character’s age, as they may age quickly while waiting for the right job opening. If you feel your character’s age is progressing too fast, you can always restart the game and reroll your character to begin anew.

In summary, to become a famous author in BitLife, you’ll need to follow a few key steps. First, focus on improving your character’s Smarts stat by reading books and visiting the library. Next, pursue an English degree in college and consider attending graduate school. Once you’ve completed your education, patiently wait for a job opening for a writer position with a (Publisher) tag next to it in the Occupation tab, and be persistent in refreshing the job list if needed. After securing a writer job, work diligently to maintain your character’s Smarts stat, write books regularly, and build your fame status. Remember, becoming a famous author in BitLife requires hard work, dedication, and perseverance, but with the right strategy, you can achieve literary stardom in the virtual world.

