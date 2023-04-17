Iron Nuggets are a highly sought-after resource in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as they are essential for crafting some of the best items in the game. From tools to furniture, Iron Nuggets are a valuable commodity that can help improve your island and make it the perfect paradise. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The only way to obtain Iron Nuggets in New Horizons is by hitting rocks with a shovel or an axe. These rocks are small and silver in color, not the larger dark grey rocks found on the coast. Each hit will yield one random crafting material, and Iron Nuggets are not guaranteed to appear, so hitting as many rocks as possible is crucial for maximizing your gathering potential.

When hitting rocks, you may also obtain other materials such as stone, clay, gold nuggets, and money. A rock can yield up to eight materials, and each rock resets once every calendar day. However, you need to be fast, as your character will bounce away from the rock with each hit. To maximize your materials, you can dig holes around yourself with a shovel to keep yourself in place and prevent movement.

If you have exhausted all the rocks on your island for the day, another method to farm Iron Nuggets is by using a Nook Miles Ticket from the Nook Stop terminal at Resident Services. For 2000 Nook Miles, you can purchase a Nook Miles Ticket that allows you to fly to a deserted island. These deserted islands spawn randomly and always have at least two rocks on them, providing another opportunity to hit rocks and collect Iron Nuggets.

To farm Iron Nuggets quickly using a Nook Miles Ticket, follow these steps:

Purchase a Nook Miles Ticket from the Nook Stop terminal. Visit the airport on your island. Use your Nook Miles Ticket to travel to a deserted island. Search for rocks and hit them with your shovel or axe. Collect any Iron Nuggets that come out of the rocks. Repeat the process as needed.

There is no limit to the number of Nook Miles Tickets you can purchase or deserted islands you can visit in a single day, so you can farm as many Iron Nuggets as you need using this method, as long as you have enough Nook Miles saved up.

Iron Nuggets have multiple uses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, making them a valuable material for crafting. The most common use for Iron Nuggets is in crafting tools. You can craft various tools using Iron Nuggets, including axes, shovels, fishing rods, nets, watering cans, and iron wands. These tools are essential for various tasks on your island, from chopping down trees to catching fish and bugs. Additionally, you will need to craft these tools to unlock the DIY Recipes for the coveted Golden tools, which are the best tier of tools in the game.

Aside from tools, Iron Nuggets are also used in crafting furniture. There are numerous furniture items that require Iron Nuggets, ranging from basic homeware like the Iron Closet and the Ironwood Chair to larger items like the Robot Hero and the Flying Saucer. These furniture items can be used to decorate your island and personalize your living spaces, allowing you to create the perfect island getaway.

In conclusion, Iron Nuggets are a rare and valuable resource in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that are essential for crafting tools and furniture. You can obtain Iron Nuggets by hitting rocks with a shovel or axe on your island or by using Nook Miles Tickets to travel to deserted islands. With a little effort and some strategic planning, you can farm Iron Nuggets to your heart’s content and use them to improve your island and create the perfect paradise. Happy crafting!

