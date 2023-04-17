Recession hits hard as CEO pay rises: Larry Fink’s BlackRock under scrutiny

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, has come under fire as CEO pay continues to rise despite the looming threat of a recession. The company, led by CEO Larry Fink, has seen its assets under management (AUM) grow to a staggering $10.4 trillion, making it one of the most powerful financial institutions in the world. However, as the economy struggles, questions are being raised about the ethics of CEO pay and the role of companies like BlackRock in exacerbating income inequality.

According to a recent report by the Economic Policy Institute, CEO pay has risen by 1,322% since 1978, while worker pay has only increased by 18%. This trend has been particularly pronounced in the financial sector, where CEOs earn an average of 311 times more than their employees. BlackRock, with its massive AUM and high-profile CEO, has become a symbol of this growing wealth gap.

Critics contend that workers and the larger economy have suffered as a result of BlackRock’s performance. The company’s influence on the financial system has increased along with its AUM. The tech boom was fueled in part by BlackRock’s investments in firms like Amazon, Facebook, and Google, but it has also resulted in a concentration of wealth in the hands of a select few.

According to a recent report by Business Insider, Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, saw his total compensation increase by 8% in 2022, despite the company’s assets under management (AUM) declining by 4%. This news comes at a time when many are questioning the fairness and equity of executive pay in the face of economic turmoil.

Of course, the issue of executive compensation is not a new one, and efforts to reform executive pay have been underway for many years. For example, in 2015, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted a rule that requires public companies to disclose the ratio of CEO pay to median employee pay. This rule was designed to provide greater transparency around executive compensation and to help investors make more informed decisions about the companies they invest in.

In the case of Larry Fink and BlackRock, the concerns about executive pay are compounded by the fact that the company’s AUM declined by 4% in 2022. This decline in assets under management raises questions about whether Fink’s compensation is truly reflective of his performance as CEO.

Moreover, as the world economy continues to face significant challenges, many are calling for greater accountability and transparency when it comes to executive pay. In particular, there are growing calls for companies to tie executive compensation to metrics that reflect the broader social and economic impact of their businesses, rather than just short-term financial performance.

However, some argue that more needs to be done to address the issue of executive pay. For example, some have called for the adoption of a “maximum wage” policy, which would set a cap on the amount that executives can earn relative to the salaries of their lowest-paid workers. Others have suggested that executive pay be tied to metrics such as employee well-being, diversity and inclusion, and environmental sustainability. Whatever the solution, it is clear that action is needed to ensure that executive pay is fair and equitable and that it reflects the broader social and economic impacts of corporate decision-making. As the world continues to grapple with the impacts of the pandemic and the challenges of the global economy, the issue of executive compensation will remain a key concern for investors, regulators, and society as a whole.

Comments

comments