For many iPhone owners, getting spam calls has become an unpleasant reality in a society where cellphones are the norm. Unwanted calls might interrupt you constantly, which can be annoying and time-consuming. Thankfully, Apple gives customers useful options to deal with this annoyance. We’ll look at a number of ways in this article to stop spam calls on your iPhone so you may have a more tranquil and seamless mobile experience.

Note : The easiest way is to navigate to Phone under Settings. Select Call Blocking and Identifying. Turn the app on or off under Allow These Apps To Block Calls And Provide Caller ID. The apps can also be rearranged according to priority.

Turn on “Silence Unknown Callers”

If a call comes from an unknown number, iOS has a feature that will automatically route it to voicemail without ever ringing your phone. To activate this functionality, take the following actions:

Launch the iPhone’s Settings app. After swiping down, select “Phone.” Locate and flip the “Silence Unknown Callers” switch to the ON position.

Make Use of the Built-in Call Blocking Feature

The Phone app on Apple allows users to block specific phone numbers. Here’s how to accomplish it:

Launch the Phone application. Go to the “Recents” section. Tap the ‘i’ icon next to the spam number once you’ve located it and decided to block it. After swiping down, select “Block this Caller.”

Turn on the Do Not Disturb Feature

With the help of the helpful feature called “Do Not Disturb,” you may concentrate on your work without being distracted by calls or notifications. It can be set up to accept calls from contacts and reject calls from unidentified numbers. To get everything ready:

Launch the Settings application. Click or tap “Do Not Disturb.” After swiping down, choose “Allow Calls From.” Select “All Contacts” or “Favourites” to restrict calls to the people you have saved.

Install a Third-Party Call Blocking App

The App Store offers a number of third-party applications with the express purpose of preventing unsolicited calls. A few well-liked choices are Nomorobo, Hiya, and Truecaller. Beyond Apple’s built-in safeguards, these apps give an extra degree of safety by using large databases to detect and prevent spam calls.

Look through the programme Store for a reliable call blocking programme. Install the app after downloading it. Often, the setup instructions for an app will ask you to give it access to your call history and contacts.

Report Spam Calls to Apple

By reporting spam calls to Apple directly, you can help fight back against them. Take these actions:

Launch the Phone application. Navigate to the “Recents” menu. Find the spam call and press the icon with a ‘i’. After swiping down, select “Report as Junk.”

In summary

The irritation of spam calls on your iPhone can be greatly decreased by making use of these capabilities and solutions. A more pleasurable and uninterrupted smartphone experience can be achieved by adopting proactive measures to stop spam calls, regardless of whether you prefer using a third-party app or Apple’s built-in choices. Regain control over your phone by remaining alert, updating your settings, and staying in charge.