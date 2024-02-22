Elden Ring provides a diverse array of sorcery classes, catering to adventurers keen on mastering the arcane arts. Whether you’re drawn to fiery Magma sorcery or the chilling frost of Cold sorceries, Elden Ring offers a multitude of spell options to suit various playstyles.

However, many sorceries in Elden Ring suffer from a common drawback, they are easily evaded by agile enemies. NPC opponents, especially humanoids, can sidestep incoming spells with ease. Fortunately, night sorceries offer a unique solution to this issue. These silent spells cannot be dodged, making them ideal for stealth-oriented builds. Like other sorceries, Night sorceries come with their own signature staff , the Staff of Loss.

The Staff of Loss is essential for Night Mage builds as it boosts all Night Sorceries by a significant 30%. Despite its powerful effects, acquiring the Staff of Loss is surprisingly straightforward. Let’s delve into the details of how to obtain this invaluable weapon in Elden Ring.

Location of the Staff of Loss

The Staff of Loss can be found on a corpse situated on a balcony in the northern part of Sellia, Town of Sorcery in Caelid. Fortunately, reaching Sellia is relatively easy and can be accomplished without facing any daunting foes or challenging bosses.

Although Caelid is typically considered a mid-game area in Elden Ring, players can access it early by utilizing the teleporter trap chest located in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. Here’s a step-by-step guide to reaching the Staff of Loss quickly:

Begin by traveling to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins east of The First Step site of grace in Limgrave. In the heart of these ruins lies a staircase leading to a room containing a trap chest. Opening this chest will transport players to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Caelid. Newcomers may find themselves facing the Kindreds of Rot upon entering this area for the first time.

To exit the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, leave the shack you were teleported to and proceed down the path on either the east or west side to locate a grace site and the exit. While sprinting to the exit is an option, it’s advisable for newcomers to adopt a cautious approach, stealthily navigating past the miners to avoid attracting the attention of the Kindreds of Rot.

Once you’ve successfully exited the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, head southeast to find Sellia, the Town of Sorcery. Utilize the Sellia Under-Stair grace site and begin exploring the town. Ascend the stairs and you’ll encounter a golden tree bearing a single golden seed. Exercise caution, as invisible mages lurk in the vicinity. The golden tree marks the entrance to a large area initially sealed by a puzzle, making it easily identifiable.

To the south of the golden seed, a giant branch extends towards a building with a ladder and another with two balconies. Mount Torrent and utilize his jump ability to reach the roof of the building with two balconies. On one of the balconies, players will discover the Staff of Loss resting on a corpse.

Effectiveness of the Staff of Loss

The Staff of Loss is a standout choice among the 18 different types of staffs available in Elden Ring. Tailored for Night mage builds, it provides a substantial 30% boost to all Night sorceries, such as Night Comet and Night Shard. Unlike other staffs like the Meteorite Staff, the Staff of Loss offers a unique and potent damage increase, making it a valuable asset throughout the game. Additionally, it can be upgraded using Smithing Stones, ensuring its relevance even in late-game scenarios.

Wielding two Staffs of Loss simultaneously grants a formidable 60% damage increase to Night sorceries, making it an enticing option for dedicated Night mage builds.

However, it’s important to note that while the Staff of Loss enhances offensive spells like Night Comet and Night Shard, it does not affect spells such as Ambush Shard and Night Maiden’s Mist. Spells like Unseen Blade, Unseen Form, and Eternal Darkness, which do not deal damage, also do not benefit from the Staff of Loss’s buff.