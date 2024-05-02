Being able to manage one’s online surroundings is becoming more and more important in a world where the internet can be both a benefit and a distraction. Understanding how to block websites on Google Chrome can be very helpful, whether the goal is to increase productivity, reduce distractions, or guarantee a secure surfing experience. Thankfully, Chrome provides a number of ways to accomplish this, enabling users to customise their browser experience to suit their need. We’ll look at several methods for blocking websites on Chrome in this post, which has been updated for 2024.

KEYPOINTS:

Open the Chrome browser and log in to your Google Admin Account.

To view Users & Browsers, select Devices > Chrome > Settings.

Select the users whose access to particular websites you wish to restrict.

Locate the section on URL blocking.

Making Use of Chrome Extensions

One of the most often used programmes for blocking websites on Chrome is the Block Site plugin. Users can design their own blocklist and schedule particular periods for blocking particular websites.

How to Utilise Block Site:

Navigate to the Chrome Web Store by opening Chrome.

Look up “Block Site” on Chrome and add it.

Click the Block Site icon in the toolbar after installation, then choose “Block Site Settings.”

You can add the websites’ URLs that you wish to block and adjust the parameters as necessary.

StayFocusd :

This additional plugin helps users focus by preventing access to websites that waste time.

How to Utilise StayFocusd:

Install the Chrome Web Store’s StayFocusd addon.

Select the StayFocusd symbol in the toolbar and select “Settings.”Add the websites you want to block under the “Blocked Sites” section, and adjust the settings according to your preferences.

Using the Settings for Chrome

Google Chrome’s built-in website blocking capability allows you to block websites without the need for addons. Using the Chrome settings, you can ban websites:

Launch Chrome, then select Settings.

Find the “Site settings” area under the Privacy and security section by scrolling down.

Click on “Blocked sites” and enter the URLs you wish to prevent access to.

On all of your devices where your Google account is currently signed in, Chrome will ban these websites.

Parental Controls

Supervised Users : Chrome’s Supervised Users feature can be useful for parents or guardians who want to limit the websites that their kids can visit. Establishing Supervised Users: Launch Chrome, then select Settings.

Under “People,” choose “Manage other people.”

On the “Add person” menu, select “Supervised user.”

To impose limitations on the supervised user, such as barring particular websites, follow the instructions.

Making Use of Router Configurations

Blocking based on routers: Adjusting the network settings is another efficient way to block websites.

Enter your router’s IP address—often 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1—into the address bar of your browser to see its settings.

Find the website blocking or filtering option, then enter the URLs of the websites you wish to ban.

By blocking websites on all router-connected devices, this technique gives you complete control over your network.

In conclusion, consumers can efficiently manage their Google Chrome browsing experience with these techniques. Website blocking can be an effective technique for reducing distractions, increasing productivity, and ensuring a secure online environment. There is a solution for every requirement, ranging from utilising router-based controls to utilising built-in settings and Chrome extensions. Users can focus on what really matters by customising their online experience by putting these strategies into practice.