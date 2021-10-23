How to block websites on iPhone

This article relates to iOS 14 to iOS 8 and covers how to ban websites on iPhones. It also explains how to add and delete websites from an authorised list, which is a good method for kids.

Block Websites in iOS 14 Through iOS 12

The iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch all have built-in controls for limiting which websites children may access. Adults may use this function to prevent access to websites, and the settings are password-protected, so a youngster can’t modify them.

Tap Settings from the iPhone’s Home screen.

Select Screen Time.

Select the Content and Privacy Restrictions you want to apply.

When you’re prompted, enter a passcode. Any four-digit combination will suffice.

Turn on the toggle switch for Content & Privacy Restrictions. To proceed, you may be asked to enter your system passcode.

Select Content Restrictions from the drop-down menu.

Choose your web content.

Limit Adult Websites by pressing the Limit Adult Websites button.

To preserve the Screen Time adjustments, exit the Settings app.

Block Websites in iOS 8 Through iOS 11

In iOS 8 through iOS 11, the functionality is located in the Restrictions settings.

On your iOS device, open the Settings app.

Select General.

Select Restrictions from the drop-down menu.

To secure the settings, enter a four-digit passcode. Something that your kids won’t be able to figure out.

Enable Restrictions by tapping it. To double-check the passcode, type it in again.

Go to the Allowed Content section of the Restrictions page and press Websites.

Limit Adult Content by tapping the button.

Get out of the Settings app. Your decision to ban pornographic websites is kept automatically, and the passcode secures it.

While this method of censoring adult content is useful, it is also rather wide. It’s possible that it bans non-adult websites while allowing others to through. Because Apple is unable to review every page on the internet, it must rely on third-party evaluations, which are not without flaws. If you discover that your children are able to access websites that you do not want them to, create a list of only the websites that they are permitted to see.

Rather than using Screen Time (or Restrictions) to censor the entire internet, use the function to build a list of websites that your children are only allowed to access. This provides you greater control and is appropriate for children of all ages.

This option may be found on the same screen as Limit Adult Content, and it can be accessed by following the steps in either section above.

The iPhone comes preloaded with a variety of kid-friendly websites, including Apple, Disney, PBS Kids, National Geographic – Kids, and others.

To edit or add to this list, go to:

In iOS 12, tap Allowed Websites Only in the restricted websites panel (or Specific Websites Only in iOS 8 through iOS 11).

To delete a website from the authorised list, swipe left on it, then hit Delete.

Repeat for each site you wish to get rid of.

Follow these methods to add new sites to this list: