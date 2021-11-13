How to block your SBI Debit card

The key to your money is a debit card. It’s best if you keep it safe. However, it’s possible that you’ll misplace it, or that you’ll discover that it’s been used for a financial transaction that you weren’t aware of. If that’s the case, you’ll need to disable your debit card right once. The State Bank of India (SBI) has posted a brief video on its Twitter account that shows how to disable your SBI debit card. Not only that, but SBI has also disclosed how simple it is to obtain a replacement SBI debit card.

Your cell phone number is the most critical need for blocking an SBI debit card. Your SBI debit card and account must be connected to this number. In a nutshell, the phone number must be registered with SBI and must be linked to your SBI account. Otherwise, you’ll have to run to an SBI bank branch, wasting valuable time and energy.

An SBI debit card may be banned in a straightforward manner; all you have to do is follow the bank’s instructions. To block an SBI debit card, the bank went on Twitter and decided to post this message, “Here’s how you can block your Debit Card and reissue a new one via our toll-free IVR system. Just call 1800 1234.”

There are two ways to block your SBI debit card.

From your registered cellphone number, dial 1800 1234. It is a toll-free number.

To block the SBI debit card, press zero.

You’ll be given two options: block your card with your registered mobile number and card number, or block your card with your registered mobile number and account number.

If you choose to ban your card using your registered mobile number and card number, press 1. Enter the ATM card’s last five numbers.

To block an ATM card, press 1 to confirm, then 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of the card.

After that, SBI will send you an SMS stating that your card has been successfully banned. Your phone will get a blocking confirmation message.

Where can you obtain a replacement? Option ‘Press 1’ for SBI debit card

“Do you wish to apply for a replacement card” you will be asked.

To request for a replacement card, press 1.

To return to the previous menu, press 7.

To access the main menu, press 8.

If you pressed 1, you must now input your birth year.

The debit card will be mailed to your registered address, and you will be charged SBI Card replacement fees.

To approve the request, press 1; to cancel it, press 2.

Your card replacement request will be received successfully, and you will receive an SMS confirmation.

How can I ban my SBI Debit Card using my registered cellphone number and account number?

To ban the card, press 2 and provide your registered phone number and account number.

To ban your card, enter the last five digits of your account number.

Press 1 to confirm, then 2 to re-enter your account number’s last 5 digits.

Your card has been successfully stopped, and you will receive an SMS confirmation to your phone number.

How do I acquire a new SBI card?