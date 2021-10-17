How to book Tatkal ticket in IRCTC app

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website app or third-party applications like Paytm may be used to book tatkal train tickets on Indian Railways. Before buying a tatkal ticket, however, there are a few things to bear in mind.

To begin, tatkal tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure time. People who wish to fly on April 1st, for example, will need to log in on March 31st morning to buy their tickets. Tatkal ticket reservations for AC classes begin at 10 a.m., while non-AC class bookings begin at 11 a.m.

Tatkal tickets are charged at a rate of 10% of the base fee for second class and 30% of the basic fare for all other classes. The minimum and maximum distances covered by the train throughout the voyage are also factors in the ticket price.

Here’s how to book an IRCTC tatkal rail ticket:

• It is recommended that you log on to the IRCTC website five to ten minutes before the tatkal begins. For tatkal, no more than four people may be booked on a single PNR.

• To make a reservation, enter your starting point and destination, as well as the day you want to travel.

• Next, choose ‘Tatkal’ as the quota and click Submit.

• For the train of your choice, tap on ‘Book Now.’

• After that, users must fill up information such as their name, age, and so on.

• Select ‘Book only if confirm slots are granted’ from the drop-down menu.

• Fill in the Captcha on the screen.

• Finally, choose a payment option and make a payment to reserve a Tatkal ticket.

• Do note, that users would not be refunded for cancellation.

Here’s how to use the IRCTC app to book a tatkal rail ticket:

• At least 15 minutes before Tatkal ticket booking opens, log in to your IRCTC account.

• Select the boarding station, the destination station, and the trip date. Then press the ‘SUBMIT’ button.

• Next, pick ‘Tatkal’ as the quota type.

• Select a train and click ‘Book Now.’

• Fill in the essential information, such as your name, age, gender, preferred seat, and phone number.

• Type the captcha code into the box.

• Payments may be made via e-wallet alternatives like as Jio Money, Airtel Money, Ola Money, Mobikwik, and others, or through banks linked to the IRCTC e-wallet. • It’s worth noting that a user can link up to six banks to the IRCTC e-wallet.