How to book train tickets online on a mobile phone

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a wide range of options on its website. From booking tickets to ordering foods online on the train, the subsidiary – owned by Indian railways – has provided several facilities to help passengers have a hassle-free experience when travelling on Indian trains.

One important feature that they have included is the option to book train tickets online by using the IRCTC website and app. Users can download the IRCTC app on their mobile devices through Google Play Store or on the IRCTC website. To do so, use the steps given below: