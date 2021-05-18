How to book train tickets online on a mobile phone

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a wide range of options on its website. From booking tickets to ordering foods online on the train, the subsidiary – owned by Indian railways – has provided several facilities to help passengers have a hassle-free experience when travelling on Indian trains.
One important feature that they have included is the option to book train tickets online by using the IRCTC website and app. Users can download the IRCTC app on their mobile devices through Google Play Store or on the IRCTC website. To do so, use the steps given below:
- Download the IRCTC Rail Connect app on Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Alternatively, you can open any browser of your choice on your phone and search for IRCTC. The first search result will show the IRCTC link from where you can download the app. First-time users will be required to register first prior to starting the app.
- Once the IRCTC Rail Connect app is downloaded and initial registration has been done, log in by entering your username and password.
- After signing in you will see an option that says ‘Play My Bookings.’ Below it, you should be able to find ‘Select Favorite Journey List.’
- Fill in the required details. This will include the station of departure, the station of arrival, and the date on which you plan to travel. Following this, click on ‘Search Trains.’
- The page will take you to a list of trains on that route, along with the timing of departure and the availability of seats which will be segregated into Sleeper, AC, general coach, etc.
- Once you choose a class, it will show prices. Pick the option based on your preferences and click the ‘Book Now’ option. A new page will appear showing the Passenger Details page.
- The IRCTC app will allow you to add a total of six adults and two children in a single booking. On the page for passenger details, fill in the requisite information. Once done, accept the terms and conditions click on ‘Review Journey Details.’
- Verify all the details that you have filled in, and then click on the option that reads ‘Proceed to Pay’ after entering the Captcha code which will be shown to you.
- You will find all the information about your ticket and payment mode options. Select the payment mode which is convenient for you. Once the payment is done you will see the confirmed tickets in your transaction history.