Mark Cuban reveals that he owns 3250 Dogecoins with his 11-year old son

Mark Cuban, the American billionaire tweeted recently that he owns 3250 Dogecoins with his 11-year old son. Mark who owns an NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks also received Dogecoin from tickets and merchandise. He went on to say that he would benefit greatly when people buy the same more.

And for the record, the only DOGE I own is the 3250 I bought with my 11 yr old and however much has been spent on Mavs merchandise and tickets. My only financial benefit is more people using it to buy Mavs stuff at https://t.co/VUydpLFzGh 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/hvp93dRxFL — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 15, 2021

Mark Cuban has recently had a lot of opinions about Dogecoin and he has tweeted them all unfiltered. While people have always been skeptical about Dogecoin, Mark has a very different opinion from everyone. When a Twitter user asked him “what is the point of using and investing in Doge when we know it’s inflationary”. He explained why he believes that Dogecoin could one day become a genuine currency.

He said, “Doge has “deterministic inflation” meaning the amount of inflation is defined. There is no uncertainty as to the amount of created and it’s inflation percentage. Which could allow it to grow as a valid payment mechanism. The unknown is whether enough people will use it this way.”.

He believes that crypto has not yet grown to its potential and is in the very initial stages of development and making a mark. He says it will take a generation to grow and people need to educated about crypto and its market and then the usage will start on a large scale making people wonder how they lived without it in the first place?

Like all generational technologies, it takes a generation to grow up. Crypto is in the phase where users need to be educated and products and services need to be sold and deliver on their initial promises.Then, Crypto can mature to the point we wondered how we ever lived with out — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 15, 2021

He made it clear that understanding the value of currency can’t be determined by hype/pump. The future of crypto is only possible if people use it to buy things or it gains other utility.