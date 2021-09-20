How to bookmark a tweet

If you’ve ever come across something intriguing while scrolling through your Twitter feed, you’ve probably found yourself viewing it half-heartedly or missing it completely due to time constraints. You may, however, ‘bookmark’ the tweet and return to it at a later time.

You can use Twitter bookmarks to store a tweet and come back to it later when you have more time. Although the functionality has been available since 2018, many users are still unaware of it and end up liking or sharing tweets only so that they may be accessed later.

Here’s how to utilise Twitter’s Bookmark feature.

Navigate to the tweet you wish to save for later viewing and bookmark it.

Below the tweet, look for and click the share button.

Look for the ‘bookmark’ symbol among the sharing options, as illustrated in the feature. The tweet will be added to your collection of bookmarked tweets when you click on this button.

Click the three lines in the top left corner of the screen to access the Twitter hamburger menu on your Twitter homepage.

You’ll discover a scrollable list of all of your bookmarked tweets under the ‘Bookmarks’ tab, which you can now read at your leisure.

To delete a tweet from your bookmarks, press the Share icon and then “Remove Bookmark” in the Share Tweet box.

Bookmarking tweets in a web browser

In a web browser, go to Twitter and look for the tweet you wish to share.

At the bottom right of the tweet, click the Share button.

Click “Add Tweet to Bookmarks” in the pop-up menu. In a browser, bookmarking works similarly to bookmarking in a mobile app.

To find your bookmarks, press the bookmarks icon, which looks like a flag, in the window on the left side of the page.

To delete a tweet from your bookmarks, press the Share symbol, then select “Remove Tweet from Bookmarks” from the dropdown menu.

It’s worth noting that bookmarking tweets doesn’t notify your followers or the person/page who sent the tweet. Your interactions with bookmarked tweets, on the other hand, will be accessible to the public. As a result, any saved tweets that you like or remark on will send a notification to the poster as well as your followers.

Here is the link to Twitter’s help centers guide about Bookmarking tweets for further reference –

https://help.twitter.com/en/using-twitter/bookmarks