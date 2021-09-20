How to block a No Caller ID

Calls with “No Caller ID” are generally from telemarketers, hackers, or spammers who are attempting to steal personal information from you. They have disabled their caller IDs on their end to hide their phone numbers, so you won’t be able to file a complaint against them. As a result, some users want to keep their caller ID concealed for privacy and security reasons.

If you find these unknown calls bothersome, you can simply block “No Caller ID” calls on your Android or iOS smartphone to get rid of them. You may do this by calling your telecom service provider and requesting that No Caller ID calls be blocked.

Block No Caller ID Calls On iPhone using the Do Not Disturb feature

We’ll manually block No Caller ID calls under Do Not Disturb mode. Calls with no caller ID will be immediately silenced if you do so.

Open the Settings app from the Home screen.

Toggle the Do Not Disturb switch to the on position.

Select Allow Calls From.

Then choose All Contacts from the drop-down menu.

As they are not kept in your contacts, all unregistered numbers and calls with no Caller ID will be muted.

Block Calls With Hidden Phone Numbers using Contacts

Using contacts, this approach will prevent No Caller ID calls. This means you’ll have to make a No Caller ID contact, store it in your address book, and then block it. This is how it’s done:

From the Home screen, open the Phone app.

To add a new contact, go to Contact and press the Plus symbol.

For the name, type No Caller ID, and for the phone number, type 000-000-0000.

Then press DONE.

Select Block this Caller from the drop-down menu.

Then, to confirm, press Block Contact.

So, if you receive a call without a contact number, it implies the caller has enabled her or his caller ID.

How to block unknown calls on your Android

On your Android, tap the phone symbol, which is generally at the bottom of the home screen.

At the top of the Phone app screen, tap the three dots.

In the dropdown box, select “Settings.”

Tap “Block numbers” and then turn the button beside “Block unknown callers” to green.

Try the app Should I Answer? for more personalised call blocking control, or if your Android is one of the few that does not allow for total blocking of unknown callers. , which searches a huge database of numbers that have been reported as spam by others and prevents them from reaching your phone.