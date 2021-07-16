How to bookmark a tweet

You might be familiar with a situation where you have run into something that looked interesting while briefly browsing through your Twitter feed, and instead of giving the tweet your complete attention, you often end up either watching that video half-heartedly or skipping it completely because of your time restrictions. However, what you can do instead is ‘bookmark’ the tweet so that you are able to view it later when it is more convenient for you to do so.

Twitter bookmarks let you save a tweet and return to it later when you have the luxury of time and patience. The feature has been around since 2018 but many people are still not aware and end up liking tweets or sharing the tweet with their friends and family, just so that they can then access them much later.

Here is a guide on how you can easily use the Bookmark feature on Twitter.

Go to the tweet that you would like to bookmark so that you can see it later on when it is more convenient for you. Click on the share button that can be found below the tweet. Amongst the given share options, look for the ‘bookmark’ icon. Click on the bookmark icon, and the tweet will automatically be added to your list of bookmarked tweets. Navigate to the Twitter hamburger menu on your Twitter homepage by clicking on the three lines that are located in the top left corner of the screen. Under the ‘Bookmarks’ tab, you should be able to find a scrollable list of all of your bookmarked tweets, which you can now view at your own time, speed, and convenience.

Practice this process with the tweet given below.