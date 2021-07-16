How to reset an iPad without a password

The iPad is a touchscreen tablet PC made by Apple which is used by many for a variety of purposes, such as entertainment, learning, non-SIM communication, work, etc. However, like any other technological device, it is common for the iPad to run into some technical issues. That being said, there is a solution to this: hard resetting it.
If your iPad happens to be frozen and is preventing you from unlocking it through the use of your passcode, or if it simply fails to recognise your taps, or if the slider is not working, a hard reset/hard reboot of your iPad will often do the trick. This will force the iPad to turn off and on and will flush its memory clean. However, there is no need to worry, because a hard reset does not delete your data.
Click on the Home button and the On/Off button at the same time. Keep holding the buttons down until after the screen turns black and the iPad restarts itself. Release the buttons only when the Apple logo will be made visible on the screen.
You will now be able to access the iPad, provided that you know what the password is. If you still think that you need to erase the data and restore it to factory settings, you can do that either with iTunes or from the iPad settings.
How to reset the iPad with iTunes
Resetting an iPad is time-sensitive, and your computer will be required to download and install software on the iPad. If the process exceeds the time limit of 15 minutes, it will automatically abort the process and you will have to start all the procedures over again.
Sign into iTunes on your computer. Note that will need to know your Apple ID and password to reset the iPad.
If you have an iPad with a Home button, hold down either the top or side button until the Power Off slider appears on the screen. Drag the slider to the right in order to turn off the iPad. Long press on the Home button while connecting the iPad to your computer. Release the Home button only after the recovery mode screen is visible on the screen.
If you have an iPad with a Face ID, press and hold onto the Top button and one of the volume buttons until you can see the Power Off slider on your screen. Drag the slider to the right in order to turn off the iPad. Continue to long-press on the Top button while connecting your device to the computer. You will be able to release the Top button only after you can see the recover-mode screen.