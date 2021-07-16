How to reset an iPad without a password

Sign into iTunes on your computer. Note that will need to know your Apple ID and password to reset the iPad.

If you have an iPad with a Home button, hold down either the top or side button until the Power Off slider appears on the screen. Drag the slider to the right in order to turn off the iPad. Long press on the Home button while connecting the iPad to your computer. Release the Home button only after the recovery mode screen is visible on the screen.

If you have an iPad with a Face ID, press and hold onto the Top button and one of the volume buttons until you can see the Power Off slider on your screen. Drag the slider to the right in order to turn off the iPad. Continue to long-press on the Top button while connecting your device to the computer. You will be able to release the Top button only after you can see the recover-mode screen.