How To Break Pensieve Guardian Orbs in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a game that immerses players in the world of magic, allowing them to explore and experience new things while encountering various challenges. One of the challenges in the game is facing the Pensieve Guardian in Percival Rackham’s Trial. The Pensieve Guardian is a powerful enemy that can summon orbs that can cause devastating damage to the protagonist. Therefore, it is essential to know how to break the Pensieve Guardian orbs to increase the chances of survival.

The Pensieve Guardian orbs are powerful and dangerous. If they are allowed to grow, they can cause severe damage to the protagonist, making it difficult to progress in the game. Therefore, it is crucial to destroy them using specific spells assigned to the spell slot diamond. One of the spells that can be used to break the Pensieve Guardian orbs is the Levitation Charm, which can lift and throw objects. The Levitation Charm is one of the most versatile spells in the game and can be used to move various objects, including the Pensieve Guardian orbs.

To use the Levitation Charm, players must first select it from their spell slot diamond. Once selected, players can aim at the Pensieve Guardian orbs and use the Levitation Charm to lift them off the ground. After lifting the orbs, players must then aim and throw them at a nearby object, such as a wall or another orb. When the orb hits the object, it will break into smaller pieces, making it easier to destroy.

Another spell that can be used to break the Pensieve Guardian orbs is the Incendio Spell, which can create flames. The Incendio Spell can be used to burn and destroy the orbs, making it an effective way to break them. To use the Incendio Spell, players must select it from their spell slot diamond and aim at the Pensieve Guardian orbs. Once aimed, players must cast the spell, and flames will be created, burning the orbs and destroying them.

In addition to using specific spells, players can increase their chances of survival by casting Ancient Magic as often as possible. Ancient Magic is a powerful form of magic that can be used to deal significant damage to enemies. To use Ancient Magic, players must fill the Ancient Magic meter by collecting glowing objects that appear throughout the game. Once the meter is full, players can use Ancient Magic to deal massive damage to the Pensieve Guardian orbs and other enemies.

To increase the Ancient Magic meter, players must collect glowing objects that appear throughout the game. The objects can be found in various locations, such as hidden areas, secret rooms, and after defeating enemies. Once collected, the objects will fill the Ancient Magic meter, making it possible to cast Ancient Magic more frequently.

Players can also use magic combos to break the Pensieve Guardian orbs. Magic combos involve using different spells in a specific order to deal significant damage to enemies. To perform a magic combo, players must first select two spells from their spell slot diamond. Once selected, players must cast the first spell and then quickly cast the second spell. If performed correctly, the two spells will combine to create a powerful attack that can break the Pensieve Guardian orbs and deal significant damage to other enemies.

Finally, players can use Wiggenweld Potions to help if the protagonist is low on health. Wiggenweld Potions are potions used to heal and restore health.To use a Wiggenweld Potion, players must select it from their inventory and drink it. Once consumed, the potion will restore the protagonist’s health, making it possible to continue the fight against the Pensieve Guardian and other enemies.