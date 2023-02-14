How To Complete Foal of the Dead Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting new game that immerses players in the world of Harry Potter. One of the most challenging and time-consuming side quests in the game is “Foal of the Dead.” To complete this quest, players must catch a male Thestral and purchase a Breeding Pen Spellcraft from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade.

Catching a Thestral is not an easy task, but it is possible. Players should use the Disillusionment charm to make themselves invisible, Levioso to lift the Nab Sack, Arresto Momentum to slow down the Thestral, and the Nab Sack to catch the creature without it fleeing. The Disillusionment charm will make players invisible, allowing them to approach the Thestral undetected. Levioso will lift the Nab Sack, making it easier to catch the Thestral. Arresto Momentum slows the Thestral down, making it easier to catch.Finally, the Nab Sack will capture the Thestral without causing it to flee.

Once players have caught a male Thestral, they must purchase the Breeding Pen Spellcraft from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade. This can be a bit expensive, so players should make sure they have enough Galleons before making the purchase. The Breeding Pen is necessary to breed the Thestral and complete the quest.

After purchasing the Breeding Pen, players must place it in the newly unlocked Beast vivarium in the Room of Requirement. The Room of Requirement can be accessed by going to the seventh floor and finding the blank stretch of wall. Players must walk back and forth in front of the wall until the door to the Room of Requirement appears. Once inside the Room of Requirement, players will find the Beast vivarium, where they can place the Breeding Pen.

Players must wait for thirty real-world minutes for the Thestral offspring to be born. This can be a bit tedious, but players can use this time to complete other side quests in the game. It’s important to note that players must remain logged in to the game during this time. If they log out or exit the game, the timer will reset, and they will have to wait another thirty real-world minutes.

Once the Thestral offspring is born, players must groom and feed it. This will take a bit of time, but it’s necessary to complete the quest. After grooming and feeding the offspring, players can turn in the quest and receive 180 XP.

In conclusion, completing the “Foal of the Dead” side quest in Hogwarts Legacy can be a challenging and time-consuming task, but it’s worth it for the XP and sense of accomplishment. To catch a male Thestral, players should use the Disillusionment charm, Levioso, Arresto Momentum, and the Nab Sack. Once they have a male Thestral, they must purchase the Breeding Pen Spellcraft from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade and place it in the Beast vivarium in the Room of Requirement. Players must wait for thirty real-world minutes for the Thestral offspring to be born and then groom and feed the offspring before turning in the quest. With a bit of patience and perseverance, players can complete this challenging side quest and add another accomplishment to their list in the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy.