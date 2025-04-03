My Singing Monsters is a captivating game where players collect and breed unique creatures, each contributing its own musical note to create harmonious melodies. Among these creatures, Blabbit stands out as a seasonal monster associated with the Eggs-Travaganza event. This guide will provide you with detailed steps and insights on how to successfully breed Blabbit, along with tips to enhance your gameplay experience.

Blabbit is a whimsical, rabbit-like monster known for its playful nature and distinctive bubble-blowing sound. It becomes available during the Eggs-Travaganza season, typically celebrated from late March to mid-April. During this period, players have the opportunity to breed Blabbit on Water Island. Once obtained and leveled up, Blabbit can also be teleported to the Seasonal Shanty, where it continues to contribute to your island’s melody.

Breeding Blabbit on Water Island

To breed Blabbit on Water Island, you’ll need to combine specific monsters during the Eggs-Travaganza event. The recommended combination is:

Spunge + Scups : Pairing these two monsters offers the highest chance of breeding Blabbit. Both monsters should be at least level 4 to optimize breeding success.

The standard breeding time for Blabbit is 19 hours. If you use enhanced breeding structures, this time can be reduced to approximately 14 hours and 15 minutes. Keep in mind that breeding outcomes are not guaranteed, so multiple attempts may be necessary to successfully obtain Blabbit.

Breeding Blabbit on Seasonal Shanty

Once you’ve leveled up Blabbit to level 15 on Water Island, you can teleport it to the Seasonal Shanty. On this island, Blabbit can be bred outside of the Eggs-Travaganza event by pairing it with other seasonal monsters. Some effective combinations include:

Blabbit + Monculus : This pairing is preferred due to the shorter waiting time if the breeding attempt does not result in another Blabbit.

Blabbit + Spurrit : Another viable combination with a reasonable success rate.

Blabbit + Gobbleygourd : This pairing also offers a good chance of breeding another Blabbit.

It’s important to note that breeding Blabbit with its Rare variant on Seasonal Shanty guarantees a Blabbit if the Rare variant is not available at that time.

Increasing Blabbit’s Happiness

Enhancing Blabbit’s happiness boosts its coin production, making it a more valuable asset to your island. You can increase Blabbit’s happiness by placing specific items and monsters nearby:

Pummel : A monster that Blabbit enjoys being around.

Schmoochle : Another monster that contributes to Blabbit’s happiness.

Oceanic Outpost : A decoration that appeals to Blabbit.

Eggs-Travaganza Path : A festive path that enhances Blabbit’s environment.

Tree Forte Tower : A towering decoration that Blabbit appreciates.

Floofy Nest : A cozy nest that adds to Blabbit’s comfort.

Placing these items or monsters near Blabbit increases its happiness by 25%. Utilizing a Unity Tree allows you to benefit from these happiness boosts without needing to place the items in close proximity.

Rare and Epic Blabbit Variants

In addition to the standard Blabbit, My Singing Monsters features Rare and Epic variants, each with unique appearances and breeding requirements:

Rare Blabbit : This variant can be bred using the same combination as the standard Blabbit (Spunge + Scups) during specific events. It has a distinct appearance, often featuring different colors and patterns.

Epic Blabbit : Breeding Epic Blabbit requires a different combination, such as Shellbeat and Oaktopus on Water Island. Epic Blabbit boasts a unique design and is typically available during limited-time events.

Both variants are only available during their respective events, so it’s essential to participate during these periods to add them to your collection.

Tips for Successful Breeding