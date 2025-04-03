The stock of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) took a substantial hit on Wednesday after a regulatory filing revealed plans for a large-scale stock sale. The filing included the potential sale of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s massive $2.3 billion stake in the company. This development coincides with growing investor anxiety over Trump’s upcoming trade policies, which he has referred to as “liberation day” tariffs.

TMTG, the parent company of the social media platform Truth Social, saw its shares tumble by as much as 8% in early trading following the announcement. The filing, submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), detailed an impending sale of more than 142 million shares, raising concerns about the company’s financial future and investor sentiment.

Trump’s Stake and Other Shareholders Involved According to the SEC filing released late Tuesday, Trump’s personal stake in TMTG—114 million shares—is included in the proposed sale. Currently valued at around $2.3 billion, the stake is held in a trust managed by his son, Donald Trump Jr.

In addition to Trump, other shareholders—including Yorkville, a Cayman Islands-based investment firm—plan to sell a combined 134 million shares. TMTG is also preparing to issue 8.4 million new shares, increasing the overall supply in the market.

Market Response and Investor Worries The stock decline adds to a broader downward trajectory for TMTG, which trades under the ticker DJT. The company’s shares have dropped more than 40% this year amid a broader stock market downturn. Investor unease has been fueled by Trump’s aggressive trade agenda, which many fear could disrupt the U.S. economy and strain relationships with key trading partners.

Further adding to market instability, Trump is set to officially unveil his “reciprocal” tariffs during a White House Rose Garden ceremony on Wednesday, a move he has dubbed “liberation day.” The new trade measures are expected to introduce sweeping tariffs on foreign imports, raising concerns about potential economic repercussions.

Conflicting Signals and Trading Disruptions The revelation of Trump’s potential stock sale contradicts a statement he made in September, when DJT shares surged after he claimed he had no intention of selling his holdings. This inconsistency has contributed to volatility in the stock’s performance.

The market turmoil was further exacerbated when Nasdaq temporarily halted trading of DJT shares on the same day Trump made his previous announcement. In response, Trump took to Truth Social to accuse Nasdaq of acting under pressure from the SEC, writing, “What right do [Nasdaq] have to do this? They have done it twice today. What’s going on?”

TMTG’s Market Position and Financial Struggles Despite the stock fluctuations, TMTG recently became the first company to list on the New York Stock Exchange’s Texas platform. However, its primary listing remains on Nasdaq.

The company’s stock has gained popularity among retail investors who see it as a means of expressing support for Trump. Despite this enthusiasm, TMTG has faced financial difficulties. The company reported a net loss of $19.2 million in the third quarter, raising questions about its long-term viability.

TMTG has approximately 650,000 shareholders, the vast majority of whom are retail investors rather than institutional investors. In an October filing, the company noted that only around 2,100 investors held more than 5,000 shares, while fewer than 1,000 investors owned over 10,000 shares.

Looking Ahead With Trump’s stock sale on the horizon and new trade tariffs set to take effect, the uncertainty surrounding TMTG’s future continues to grow. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the company can stabilize its stock price or if investor confidence will further deteriorate.

Market analysts and investors alike are keeping a close watch on future regulatory filings and Trump’s next moves—both in the business world and in policy-making—as these factors will play a crucial role in shaping TMTG’s trajectory.