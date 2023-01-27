How to Breed Epic Maw in my singing monsters

My Singing Monsters is a popular game that allows players to collect and breed a variety of unique monsters, each with their own unique sound and appearance. One of the most sought-after monsters in the game is the Epic Maw, a powerful and rare creature that can only be bred during seasonal events.

If you’re looking to breed your own Epic Maw, you’ll need to pay close attention to the combination of monsters you’re using, as well as the island where you’re breeding them. Each island has its own specific combination for breeding an Epic Maw, and it’s important to use the correct combination in order to have a successful breeding.

First, let’s take a look at the combination required for Plant Island. To breed an Epic Maw on Plant Island, you’ll need to use a Bowgart (Plant, Water, Cold) and a Drumpler (Earth, Cold). These two monsters will need to be placed in the breeding den together and left to breed for the duration of the seasonal event.

Next, we’ll take a look at the combination required for Cold Island. To breed an Epic Maw on Cold Island, you’ll need to use a Spunge (Air, Plant, Water) and a Furcorn (Plant, Cold). Again, these two monsters will need to be placed in the breeding den together and left to breed for the duration of the seasonal event.

On Air Island, the combination required to breed an Epic Maw is a T-Rox (Earth, Water, Cold) and a Quibble (Air, Water). These two monsters will also need to be placed in the breeding den together and left to breed for the duration of the seasonal event.

Finally, if you’re trying to breed an Epic Maw on Fire Oasis, you’ll need to use a Whaddle (Air, Water) and a Pango (Air, Cold). Once again, these two monsters will need to be placed in the breeding den together and left to breed for the duration of the seasonal event.

Another important factor to consider when breeding an Epic Maw is the timing of the seasonal event. Epic Maw can only be bred during specific seasonal events, so it’s important to keep an eye on the in-game calendar to make sure you’re breeding at the right time. Additionally, you’ll want to make sure that you have enough space in your monster storage to accommodate your new Epic Maw, as well as enough coins to purchase the breeding den.

Once you’ve successfully bred your Epic Maw, you’ll be able to add it to your collection and enjoy its unique sound and appearance. Epic Maw is a powerful and valuable monster that can be used to help you win battles in the game, so it’s definitely worth the effort to breed one for yourself.

In conclusion, breeding an Epic Maw in My Singing Monsters is a challenging but rewarding task that requires careful planning and attention to detail. By paying close attention to the combination of monsters you’re using and the island where you’re breeding them, as well as making sure that your monsters are at the right level and that you’re breeding at the right time, you’ll be able to successfully breed your own Epic Maw and add it to your collection.