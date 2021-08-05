How to broadcast on your XBOX One

People like watching others play video games as much as they enjoy playing them themselves. Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and formerly Mixer’s success were proof of this. As a result, Microsoft added the option for Xbox One gamers to quickly and easily broadcast their games to Mixer.
The Xbox One’s Broadcast feature was disabled after Microsoft announced that Mixer will be shutting down in June 2020. The reason for this was because Mixer was owned by Microsoft, therefore the Mixer account was simply linked to the Xbox Live account.
Due to Mixer’s demise — or, more accurately, its merger with Facebook — Microsoft has eliminated the ability to start broadcasting on Xbox One. It’s unclear whether this will resurface after Microsoft and Facebook’s cooperation has developed.
To enable game streaming on your Xbox One console, follow these steps, according to Microsoft Support:
- To access the guide, hit the Xbox button, then go to Profile & system (your account symbol) > Settings on your Xbox One. Select Devices & Streaming > Device Connections from the drop-down menu. Allow additional devices to stream the game.
- Then, under Xbox app, choose Allow connections from any device to stream games and TV to anybody on your home network. Select Only from accounts logged in on this Xbox to limit streaming to only a few individuals.
You may also use Twitch to stream or broadcast from your XBOX One.
Twitch is an online platform that allows people all over the globe to watch live video through the internet or through an app, similar to how baseball fans may watch their favourite team on TV. You’ll need to download the Twitch software on your Xbox One before you can start broadcasting to Twitch.
- Use the controller to browse to the “Store” tab in the upper-right section of your Xbox One’s Home screen. When you’re there, go to the “Search” bar and hit the “A” button on your controller.
- Type “Twitch” into the controller, and the Twitch app will display on the screen after a few moments. Press “A” on your controller after choosing the Twitch app.
- Select “Get” and then press A once more. The Twitch app should start installing on its own.
- You may start streaming once you’ve downloaded the Twitch app. To start the game, choose the game you wish to stream and hit the “A” button on your controller.
- Press the Xbox button on your controller to launch the instructions whenever you’re ready to start broadcasting. Then, to start the Twitch app, select it and click “A” once again.
- Navigate to the “BROADCAST” tab in the Twitch app and press “A” on your controller. Then, on the left side of the screen, pick the “Enter a title…” area and hit “A” once again. Type a name for your broadcast with the help of the controller.
- When you’re ready to start streaming, go to the “START STREAMING” button on your controller and press “A.” Then reopen the game you were previously playing, and you’ll be streaming in no time.