Facebook to host a paid documentary premiere this month

Facebook, the social media conglomerate has its eggs in multiple baskets and with COVID-19 induced digitization across the globe, social media has taken on challenges to the next level. The platform is taking up different projects and exploring its options with new features, no products, and new services.

Having said that, according to recent reports, Facebook is all set to host a paid movie premiere this month, a documentary to be more precise. Ever thought about Facebook being the next Netflix? Not me either, but here we are!

Reports suggest that the documentary will be a behind-the-scenes walk-through of the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, called “The Outsider”. As to what Facebook confirms, it will be a live paid event, similar to a movie premier and users will be able to watch it on the Facebook app. However, as mentioned in a report by Engadget, only users in countries where Facebook’s paid online events are available will be able to watch the premiere of the movie. Facebook offers this service in over 100 countries and the ticket for the same will cost USD 4. The movie will be premiered on August 19th at 8 PM ET and it will be available for just 12 hours.

The Outsider sure seems like an interesting project and a must-watch but the fact that it will premier on Facebook is making many people excited. According to Engadget, the social media conglomerate will run multiple promos for the paid live event that will be distributed by Albramorama. Facebook says that it will not charge commissions on the creator’s revenue and will not take a cut of ticket sales either.

Facebook is a giant platform with an enormous user base. For someone like filmmakers and distributors, partnering up with Facebook brings them the biggest advantage of accessing the platform’s user base. Nevertheless, Facebook can serve out to be the best option for someone who wants to release his/her product in multiple markets simultaneously.

Anyways, reports are highlighting the fact that ‘The Outsider’ has already begun to attract criticism, and officials at the museum have reportedly asked the makers of the film to remove 18 defamatory scenes from the documentary, but the filmmakers- Steven Rosenbaum and Pamela Yoder are far from backing down, as per a report by Engadget.

In conclusion, it is very much possible that Facebook is trying to expand its services and trying out premiering and hosting paid live events. However, depending on the success of this event, it will not be surprising to see Facebook opting for more events like this in the future.