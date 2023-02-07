How to Build an Orbital Ring in Stellaris

Stellaris is a grand strategy game set in a sci-fi universe where players take on the role of an intergalactic empire leader. The goal is to improve planets, technology, and production to succeed in the game. The Overlord DLC for Stellaris introduces a new type of station called Orbital Rings, which offers a powerful tool for players to enhance their strongest planets.

Orbital Rings are a hybrid between Stations and Megastructures and do not consume the player’s Station cap and cost fewer Alloys compared to Stations. To build an Orbital Ring, players must first research the Orbital Rings technology and have completed research in Starhold, Ceramo-Metal Infrastructure, and Galactic Administration. Once the research is complete, players select a Construction Ship and right-click on the planet they want to receive the Orbital Ring. The cost of building a Tier 1 Orbital Ring is 1000 Alloys and 50 Influence.

Orbital Rings can be upgraded to Tier 2 and 3 with the Star Fortress and Citadel techs, respectively. However, the planet must have a Tier 2 or 3 Capital building to upgrade the Orbital Ring. Players can build various modules and buildings in their Orbital Rings, providing additional defense and bonuses to the planet. Some of the benefits include additional Districts, improved resource production, increased naval capacity, and improved trade value. Some of the available buildings include Climate Optimization Stations, Low Gravity Mega-Refiners, Stratospheric Ionization Elements, and The Giga-Mall.

It is important for players to consider the planet they choose to build the Orbital Ring on as the benefits are most pronounced on highly-specialized planets. Nevertheless, Orbital Rings offer a powerful tool for players to defend and enhance their strongest planets, making them a valuable addition to any intergalactic empire in Stellaris.

Players should choose the planet carefully to receive the maximum benefits from the Orbital Ring. A highly specialized planet, for example, with abundant resources, would benefit greatly from an orbital ring containing structures such as low gravity mega-refiners and climate optimization stations.On the other hand, a planet with a strong navy could benefit from the increased naval capacity provided by the Orbital Ring.

In conclusion, Orbital Rings in Stellaris offer a powerful tool for players to enhance and defend their strongest planets. They provide benefits such as additional Districts, improved resource production, increased naval capacity, and improved trade value. Players should carefully consider the planet they choose to build the Orbital Ring on to receive the maximum benefits. The Orbital Rings are a valuable addition to any intergalactic empire in Stellaris.