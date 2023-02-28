How to Bury a spider’s Head in the ground(Duelling Feat) in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, an action role-playing video game, features a lot of combat scenarios that players will encounter while exploring various areas surrounding Hogwarts castle. One of the enemies that players will face are spiders, ranging from small ones to huge creatures like the Acromantula and Matriarch.

While battling against these spiders, players may encounter optional challenges called Dueling Feats, which appear in the bottom-right corner of the screen. These feats offer XP towards leveling up and cosmetic items that can be redeemed in the Challenges section of the main menu. One such feat is to bury a spider’s head into the ground, which is required for both the Acromantula and Matriarch spiders.

To complete this feat, players need to wait for the spider to perform its unblockable attack. A red icon will appear on the player’s character just before the attack, which can be dodged to avoid damage. However, to bury the spider’s head, players need to cast Descendo at the exact moment the attack is about to land. When the spider lifts its front legs, that’s the time to cast the spell.

Descendo is a spell that can be learned by completing Professor Onai’s first assignment, which is a part of the main story. This spell does not deal direct damage but slams objects and enemies into the ground, causing impact damage. Airborne enemies will take even greater damage upon hitting the ground.

Completing Dueling Feats also offers rewards in the form of cosmetic items that can be redeemed in the Challenges section of the menu. After completing 42 Dueling Feats, players will earn all rewards, including Officer’s Uniform, Officer’s Hat, Halloween Pumpkin Mask, Autumn Festival Coat, and Demiguise Mask.

When a battle starts and a Dueling Feat appears at the bottom of the screen, players should read the feat and equip the proper spells to complete it accordingly. It is essential not to defeat enemies too quickly, as they may need to be alive to complete the challenge(s).

In conclusion, burying a spider’s head into the ground is a Dueling Feat in Hogwarts Legacy that players can complete to earn XP and cosmetic items. To achieve this feat, players need to wait for the spider to perform its unblockable attack, dodge it, and cast Descendo at the exact moment the attack is about to land. This guide provides players with the necessary information to complete the feat and earn rewards.