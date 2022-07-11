How to Buy a Comfy Mattress

Buying a comfy mattress is a very tough job since there are so many different types of mattresses available in the market. Don’t worry, in this article, we will tell you what things to consider when buying a mattress.

Different Types of Mattress

Memory Foam Mattress:

Memory foam adapts to your body and provides pressure relief at the shoulders, hips, and lower back. If you are suffering from back pain then memory foam is the best choice for you since they provide proper spine alignment.

Memory foam also provides motion isolation which means that you won’t feel the movements of the other sleeping partner.

A major con of memory foam is that they trap and absorb body heat. So, if you naturally sleep hot then this can be a major issue for you.

To solve this problem most of the brands install cooling agents such as copper, gel, or graphite with the memory foam material.

Latex Mattress:

Latex is organic mattresses that are made from rubber trees. They are bouncy and have cooling properties which are great for people who sleep hot.

They provide long-term comfort since they have a lifespan of 12 to 20 years. Although they are much more expensive than the memory foam mattress.

If you are someone who is looking for deep pressure relief at the shoulders or hips then you shouldn’t buy a latex mattress.

Innerspring Mattress:

The innerspring mattress is one of the oldest and most widely used mattresses that are firm and supportive. If you are someone who wants a bouncy bed then innerspring is an ideal option for you.

Hybrid Mattress:

The hybrid mattress is a combination of either memory foam or latex and coils. Coils are installed on the bottom to give rigid support while foams are placed on the top layer to provide pressure relief. The mattress provides joint and back support.

Air Mattress:

Air mattresses have two air chambers installed in them using which you can change the firmness level of the mattress. Couples that have different sleeping positions or firmness levels can buy it.

You can release air from one chamber to make one side of the mattress softer or add air to make a certain area firmer.

Understand Your Sleeping Position and Firmness Levels

To buy yourself a comfortable mattress you need to understand your sleeping position and firmness levels.

Now, most of us tend to toss and turn around while sleeping. Although we prefer a particular sleeping position. For example, you might start sleeping on your back but then spend most of the night on your stomach.

Start noticing your sleeping style, you might either be a back sleeper, side sleeper or a stomach sleeper.

Many people think that firm mattresses are good for back and neck pain. Although this is not at all true. In some cases, a solid mattress worsens the back and body pain.

Back Sleepers:

If you tend to sleep on your back then you should opt for a medium-firm mattress. You can buy a hybrid mattress.

Side Sleepers:

When you sleep on your side you exert a lot of pressure on your joints. Side sleepers should choose a mattress which provides deep pressure relief at the shoulders and hips. Soft to medium firmness levels are best for you. Side Sleepers can buy memory foam mattresses.

Stomach Sleepers:

People who sleep on their stomach should go for an ultra-firm mattress that lifts the hips in line with the shoulders. Although you shouldn’t consider buying a rock-hard mattress.

A mattress that has supportive foundations with thin comfort layers will do the magic. You can buy an innerspring or hybrid mattress.

Combo Sleepers:

People who combine all the above three positions while sleeping should buy a dynamic mattress that provides support and comfort for the stomach, back and side.

Medium-firm mattresses are perfect for you since they provide a balance between pressure relief and support.

Since you shift between different positions you should pay attention to the bounce and mobility of the mattress. You should be able to move around easily without any problem. Buoyant latex or hybrid mattresses are perfect for combo sleepers.

Firmness Labels Aren’t Always Right:

Many of the brands provide firmness labels on their mattress. Keeping labels in the mind is a good thing but you cannot completely rely on them. One brand’s extra softness may be other brands’ medium softness.

Read Reviews Online:

Brands usually tell a lot of positive things about their mattress to increase their sales. Although you shouldn’t completely trust them and read reviews of customers who have been using those mattresses for a long time.

Check the Warranty:

You should always check the warranty of the mattress before you buy it. Most of the mattresses have a 10-year warranty.

Test Before Buying:

This is a very important step. Visit a store and test the mattress for at least 10 minutes. Most of the stores will allow you to do so, don’t worry.

Conclusion:

When you are buying a mattress don’t rush the process and consider your body weight, sleeping position and firmness levels.

It is very important to choose the right mattress because we spend one-third of the day on the mattress. A wrong mattress will lead to terrible posture and back pain. Your sleeping pattern would be badly affected and you won’t get a proper rest.