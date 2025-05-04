Owning a house in Skyrim is more than just a place to store your loot. It’s a symbol of your progress, a sanctuary from the wilds, and a space to call your own. Whether you’re a seasoned Dragonborn or just starting your journey, this guide will walk you through the steps to acquire your dream home in the vast world of Skyrim.

Before diving into the how, let’s explore the why. Houses in Skyrim offer:

Storage : Safely store your items without the risk of them disappearing.

Rest : Sleep to gain the “Well Rested” bonus, improving skill learning.

Customization : Furnish and decorate to your liking.

Family : Some homes allow you to move in a spouse and adopt children.

Now, let’s explore the various homes available and how to acquire them.

Breezehome – Whiterun

Cost: 5,000 Gold

Location: Near the main gate of Whiterun, beside Warmaiden’s.

How to Acquire: Complete the “Bleak Falls Barrow” quest. Afterwards, speak to Proventus Avenicci in Dragonsreach to purchase the house.

Upgrades: Furnishings can be bought from Proventus, including an alchemy lab, kitchen, and bedroom.

Note: Breezehome is ideal for early-game players due to its affordability and central location.

Honeyside – Riften

Cost: 8,000 Gold

Location: Riften, accessible via the docks or the main city.

How to Acquire: Complete the “Skooma Trade” quest by speaking to Wujeeta near the Riften docks. Then, assist five citizens of Riften. Once done, speak to the Jarl’s steward, Anuriel, to purchase the house.

Upgrades: Includes an enchanting table, alchemy lab, and a porch with a garden.

Unique Feature: Honeyside offers direct access to Riften’s docks, making it convenient for stealthy characters.

Hjerim – Windhelm

Cost: 12,000 Gold

Location: Windhelm, in the Valunstrad district.

How to Acquire: Complete the “Blood on the Ice” quest and finish the Civil War questline for either the Imperials or Stormcloaks. Then, speak to Jorleif in the Palace of the Kings.

Upgrades: Features an armory, alchemy lab, and enchanting table.

Note: Hjerim is spacious and ideal for players who collect weapons and armor.

Proudspire Manor – Solitude

Cost: 25,000 Gold

Location: Solitude, near the Bards College.

How to Acquire: Complete “The Man Who Cried Wolf” and “Elisif’s Tribute” quests. Afterwards, speak to Falk Firebeard to purchase the house.

Upgrades: Includes multiple bedrooms, an alchemy lab, and an enchanting table.

Unique Feature: Proudspire Manor is the most luxurious home in Skyrim, suitable for players with ample gold.

Vlindrel Hall – Markarth

Cost: 8,000 Gold

Location: Markarth, in the upper levels of the city.

How to Acquire: Assist Jarl Igmund by completing quests like “Kill the Forsworn Leader” and helping five citizens. Then, speak to Raerek to purchase the house.

Upgrades: Offers an alchemy lab, enchanting table, and a study.

Note: Vlindrel Hall boasts Dwemer architecture, appealing to those who appreciate ancient designs.

Hearthfire DLC Homes

With the Hearthfire DLC, players can purchase land and build their own homes.

Lakeview Manor – Falkreath

Cost: 5,000 Gold

Location: South of Riverwood, near Lake Ilinalta.

How to Acquire: Speak to Jarl Siddgeir in Falkreath and complete his quests to become Thane. Then, purchase the land from Nenya.

Features: Customize your home with additions like a greenhouse, library, or armory.

Windstad Manor – Hjaalmarch

Cost: 5,000 Gold

Location: North of Morthal, near the coast.

How to Acquire: Complete the “Laid to Rest” quest in Morthal. Then, purchase the land from Aslfur.

Features: Unique option to build a fish hatchery.

Heljarchen Hall – The Pale

Cost: 5,000 Gold

Location: South of Dawnstar, near the snow-covered plains.

How to Acquire: Assist Jarl Skald or Brina Merilis in Dawnstar and become Thane. Then, purchase the land from the steward.

Features: Ideal for players who prefer a snowy environment.

Severin Manor – Raven Rock (Dragonborn DLC)

Cost: Free

Location: Raven Rock, Solstheim.

How to Acquire: Complete the “Served Cold” questline. The house is awarded as a reward.

Features: Comes fully furnished with an alchemy lab, enchanting table, and ample storage.

Note: While free, Severin Manor is located in Solstheim, separate from mainland Skyrim.

Tips for Homeownership