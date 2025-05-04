In the vast world of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, choices have consequences. Whether you’ve stolen a loaf of bread or committed more serious offenses, your actions can lead to repercussions that affect your gameplay. Repenting for these crimes isn’t just about clearing your name; it’s about restoring your standing in the eyes of the Divines and the people of Cyrodiil.

When you commit a crime in Oblivion, such as theft, assault, or murder, you accrue a bounty. Guards will attempt to arrest you, and your infamy—a measure of your notoriety—will increase. High infamy can prevent you from receiving blessings at altars and may lead to negative interactions with NPCs.

It’s important to note that fame and infamy are separate metrics. While fame reflects your heroic deeds, infamy tallies your misdeeds. Balancing these is crucial for maintaining a positive reputation.

Methods to Repent and Clear Your Name

1. Paying Off Your Bounty

The most straightforward method to atone for your crimes is to pay the bounty associated with them. Approach a guard and choose the option to pay your fine. This will clear your bounty, but any stolen items in your possession will be confiscated.

2. Serving Jail Time

If you lack the funds to pay your bounty, you can choose to serve time in jail. During your incarceration, time will pass, and upon release, your bounty will be cleared. However, serving time may result in a decrease in some of your skills, reflecting the time spent away from practice.

3. The Pilgrimage of the Nine Divines

For those seeking a more spiritual path to redemption, undertaking the Pilgrimage of the Nine Divines offers a way to cleanse your infamy. This journey involves visiting and praying at each of the Nine Divines’ wayshrines scattered across Cyrodiil. Upon completing the pilgrimage, your infamy will be reset to zero.

It’s important to note that this method is available if you have the Knights of the Nine expansion installed. Additionally, ensure you’re not wearing the Gray Cowl of Nocturnal during the pilgrimage, as the gods will not accept your prayers if you’re hiding your true identity.

4. Increasing Your Fame

Balancing your infamy with fame can also help in restoring your reputation. Engage in quests that promote good deeds, such as helping townsfolk, closing Oblivion gates, or aiding the Mages and Fighters Guilds. As your fame increases, it can offset the negative effects of your infamy, allowing you to receive blessings and improve interactions with NPCs.

5. Selling Stolen Items

Carrying stolen items can prevent you from receiving blessings at altars. To remedy this, sell these items to fences—merchants who deal in stolen goods—often found through the Thieves Guild. Once you’ve rid yourself of stolen possessions, you’ll find it easier to seek forgiveness and blessings.

Special Considerations in the Shivering Isles

If you’re adventuring in the Shivering Isles, the realm has its own set of laws and consequences. Committing crimes here results in a separate bounty system. Guards, known as Golden Saints and Dark Seducers, will attempt to arrest you. Options include paying your fine, serving time in unique dungeons, or resisting arrest. Successfully escaping from these dungeons can lead to your crimes being forgiven.

Maintaining a Clean Slate

Once you’ve repented, it’s crucial to maintain your newfound reputation. Avoid committing further crimes, and continue to engage in activities that boost your fame. Regularly check your status to ensure you’re in good standing, and remember that the path to redemption is ongoing.