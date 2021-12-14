How to buy adventure gold token

Coinbase and its affiliates are under a lot of scrutiny as the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange. As a result, interest is shifting to Adventure Gold, a new gaming and non-fungible token (NFT) game (CCC:AGLD-USD). The Adventure Gold (AGLD) cryptocurrency allows investors to experiment with a hybrid area that might very well be the future of NFTs in entertainment.

The Adventure Gold token exists to power a game that does not yet exist.

Before we get into the details of the Adventure Gold (AGLD) cryptocurrency, let’s take a look at Loot NFTs. Loot was released in August by a developer named Dom Hofmann.

These NFTs are representations of text rows. Each row provides the name of an object in an upcoming adventure game that does not yet exist. The NFTs symbolise game things that NFT owners will receive following the game’s release. To leave the significance of the NFTs open to interpretation, Hofmann published them without any visuals or numbers.

The Loot NFTs are free in a limited run of 8,000 tokens. Investors are snapping them up swiftly, despite the fact that they have had no promotion outside of Hofmann’s disclosure of their existence.

