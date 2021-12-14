Halo Infinite Is Getting Four New Playlists On December 14Th

Halo Infinite will receive four new playlists on December 14th, one of which includes Slayer. In a recent post on Reddit, a 343 spokesperson announced that 4 new playlists will finally appear on Halo Infinite on December 14, including Slayer. In the update released to the Halo subreddit over the weekend, 343 shared some more specific details and announced that this update added dedicated playlists for Slayer, Fiesta, Free-for-all (FFA), and Tactical Slayer (SWAT).

While this first update may only offer a “basic” playlist, there are plans to expand with more variation in a future update. However, since this won’t be done until the holidays, 343 decided to release a basic Slayer playlist first and will seek to “enhance and expand with new variations” in the future.

In addition, the update will reduce some of the challenge criteria by making the weekly Final Challenge "less stringent" and include assignments adapted for future playlists.

Rather than waiting for a big Slayer-centric update to come out after the holidays, the team will prepare a basic Slayer playlist for tomorrow, December 14th. You will be able to choose between the standard Slayer, free for everyone, Fiesta Slayer, and Tactical Slayer. Jarrard also stated that 343 Industries will update Halo Infinite with a new version of the Slayer playlist after the holiday, which includes multiple mode changes. The update will also bring with it "first steps" based on performance.

Aside from the Forge and Co-op campaigns, both of which are on the way, the dedicated playlist has been one of the most requested features. The lack of playlists for specific games has been heavily criticized by players, especially now that Infinite has a roulette-based challenge development system. This new level-up system requires players to perform specific actions in the game in order to earn experience and unlock new armor. However, within days of launch, players realized that due to the studios’ new approach to the open-world campaign, there was currently no way for players to go back to the missions they had already completed.