How to buy ApeCoin

This morning, crypto investors couldn’t take their gaze away from ApeCoin (APE-USD). The currency is expected to alter how users interact with the non-fungible token (NFT) brand of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. It could be one of the hottest altcoins right now, given its recent surge in market capitalization. As a result, investors are looking for places to buy ApeCoin (APE). Fortunately, there are numerous options available.

What is ApeCoin?

ApeCoin is the newest cryptocurrency that is attracting a lot of interest from investors, thanks to its link to Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape NFT collection. Indeed, thanks to celebrities like Justin Bieber and Eminem purchasing Ape NFTs, the Ape collection is one of the most well-known series of NFTs around the world.

The cryptocurrency is not created by Yuga Labs; rather, it is created by ApeCoin DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO). This community wants to decentralise the Bored Apes brand by instituting a community-controlled currency. Yuga Labs is a strong supporter of APE and says it will be used to power all of its future products.

Where Can I Purchase ApeCoin (APE)?

The ApeCoin (APE) cryptocurrency is relatively new, having launched only a few days ago. That hasn’t stopped it from being very excited, though. Existing Bored Ape NFT holders received APE rewards as part of the airdrop. This airdrop is distributing the cryptocurrency fairly to active community members, but it is not without controversy.

Despite this, APE is already one of the world’s largest cryptos, with a market capitalization of nearly $4 billion, thanks to the project’s historic start.

Many investors appear unfazed by the current volatility, owing to the project’s reputation as endorsed by one of the world’s largest NFT collections. With this in mind, there are numerous options for purchasing ApeCoin (APE) cryptocurrency.

Obtaining ApeCoin is simple and free if you already own qualifying Bored Ape NFTs. All you have to do now is go to the ApeCoin website and claim your APE reward. There are still plenty of options for those who do not own an Ape NFT.

The ApeCoin DAO board includes executives from FTX, which was one of the first platforms to offer APE. Following the launch of the token, a slew of other major exchanges has added APE trading to their platforms. APE trades are accepted by Gemini, Crypto.com, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), Huobi, and eToro.

You have a lot of options when it comes to purchasing cryptocurrency. Fortunately, you can purchase ApeCoin using the Coinbase app from any Coinbase location. It’s quick, simple, and safe. For residents of the United States, here’s how to buy ApeCoin using the Coinbase app.

Sign up for a Coinbase account.

Start the signup process by downloading the Coinbase app. To transact, you’ll need a valid ID and proof of address, so make sure you have both on hand. Depending on where you live, verifying your ID may take longer than a few minutes.

Include a payment option.

Connect a payment method by tapping on the payment method box. You can pay with a bank account, a debit card, or a wire transfer.

Open a trade press and choose “Buy” from the drop-down menu.

From the list of assets, choose ApeCoin.

Type “ApeCoin” into the search bar to find ApeCoin. When ApeCoin appears in the search results, tap it to go to the purchase page.

Enter the amount of money you want to spend.

Input the amount you want to spend in your local currency using the number pad. This will be automatically converted into ApeCoins by the app.

Complete the transaction.

When you’re ready, tap “Preview buy.” The specifics of your purchase will be displayed. After you’ve double-checked that everything looks good, you can finalise your purchase. That’s all there is to it; you’ve purchased ApeCoin.