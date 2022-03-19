How to see who liked your TikTok video

It’s rewarding to see engagement for videos you post, whether you consider yourself a professional TikTok content creator or simply enjoy posting videos of your cat for friends and family. But how much and from whom are you getting it? How much is simple to determine based on the Like button on the right side of your video. It’s a little more difficult to figure out who liked your TikTok. This is how you can find out who has liked your videos.

On a mobile device, how can you see who liked your TikTok?

The steps for seeing who has liked your videos are the same whether you’re using TikTok on iPhone or Android.

Open the TikTok app and tap the Profile icon in the lower right corner. Tap the video you want to learn more about on your profile page. On the right side of the screen, tap the Comments icon. You should read through all of the comments left on your video. Tap Likes at the top of the comments.

The view adjusts to show you who has viewed your video. You can tap any user to go to their profile page or follow them by tapping Follow back.

On a computer, how do you see who liked your TikTok?

While you can see who liked each of your videos on the mobile app, seeing who liked your TikTok on the computer, whether you’re using the desktop app or TikTok in a web browser, is a little more complicated. Because TikTok hasn’t added a Likes tab to the computer’s Comments view, this is the case. Instead, you’ll have to go through your inbox for notifications.

