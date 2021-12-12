How to buy Assemble Protocol token

ASSEMBLE Protocol claims to be a blockchain-based global point integration platform. It is claimed that the basic idea behind the ASSEMBLE Protocol is to provide its users an unrestricted opportunity to use their points, similarly as they use cash, anywhere in the world without any time or place constraints. And to enable point providers and ASSEMBLE partners a pool of opportunities to further expand their businesses and an access to a rich pool of users.

ASM has been listed on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges, but unlike other major cryptocurrencies, it cannot be purchased directly with fiat money. However, you can still simply purchase this currency by first purchasing Bitcoin from any fiat-to-crypto exchange and then transferring to an exchange that trades this coin. In this tutorial post, we will walk you through the procedures to get ASM in detail.

You must first purchase one of the major cryptocurrencies, in our example, Bitcoin (BTC). In this post, we will go through two of the most popular fiat-to-crypto exchanges, Uphold.com and Coinbase, in depth. Both exchanges have their unique fee policies and features, which we shall go through in depth. It is advised that you test both of them and choose which one best suits you.

Once you’ve completed the KYC procedure. You will be prompted to provide a payment method. You may either submit a credit/debit card or utilise a bank transfer here. When you use a credit card, you will be charged additional costs, but you will also make an instant transaction. While a bank transfer is less expensive but takes longer, depending on where you live, certain nations provide fast cash deposits with low costs.

Now that you’re ready, click the ‘Trade’ button at the upper left, select Bitcoin, and complete your transaction…and congratulations! You have just made your first cryptocurrency purchase.

Since ASM is an altcoin, we must move our BTC to an exchange where ASM can be exchanged; in this case, we will utilise Gate.io as our exchange. Gate.io is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange with a huge number of tradable altcoin pairings.

Depending on the exchange’s regulations, you may be needed to go through another KYC procedure, which should take you anywhere from 30 minutes to a few days at most. Nonetheless, the procedure should be straightforward and simple to follow. When you’re finished, you should have complete access to your exchange wallet.

If this is your first time making a cryptocurrency deposit, the screen may appear intimidating. But don’t worry, it’s essentially the same as making a bank transfer. You will notice a string of random numbers saying ‘BTC address’ in the box on the right; this is a unique public address of your BTC wallet at Gate.io, and you may receive BTC by presenting this address to the person sending you the payments. Because we are now transferring already purchased BTC from Coinbase to this wallet, click ‘Copy Address’ or right-click on the complete address and select copy to copy this address to your clipboard.

Return to Coinbase, go to the Portfolio page, and then click on BTC on your asset list, followed by ‘Send’ on the right.

Paste the wallet address from your clipboard into the Recipient field; for security reasons, always check whether both addresses match. Certain computer viruses is known to change the content of your clipboard into another wallet address, causing you to practically transmit payments to another individual.

To proceed, click ‘Send.’ You should immediately receive a confirmation email; click on the confirmation link in the email, and your coins are on their way to Gate.io!

There is a search box in the right column; make sure “BTC” is chosen because we are trading BTC to altcoin pair. Click on it and enter in “ASM”, you should see ASM/BTC, choose that pair, and a price chart of ASM/BTC should appear in the middle of the page.

Below is a box with a green button that reads “Buy ASM.” Inside the box, select the “Market” option as this is the most straightforward sort of buying order. You may either enter in your amount or select a proportion of your deposit to spend on purchasing by clicking on the percentage buttons. After you’ve double-checked everything, click “Buy ASM.” Voila! You’ve finally purchased ASM!