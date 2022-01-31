How to buy Bitcoin using credit card

Do you know how to purchase Bitcoin using a credit card? Most crypto-hungry investors are currently looking to add BTC to their crypto portfolios.

This beginner’s guide will teach you everything you need to know about crypto credit card purchases and where to buy Bitcoin with a credit card.

Quick Steps for Purchasing Bitcoin with a Credit Card

Sign up for an eToro account – Go to the eToro website and sign up with your email or social media accounts by clicking the ‘Join Now’ button.

Verify your account by uploading a copy of your government-issued identification card and proof of residency.

Deposit – eToro accepts deposits as low as $10. You can pay with a credit card, a debit card, or any other method.

Purchase the BTC you want.

eToro is widely regarded as the best Bitcoin investment and trading platform. The Bitcoin trading platform has an impressive 20 million users worldwide and offers a wide range of financial services.

eToro is a highly regulated platform that is licenced by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), as well as the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). These show that purchasing Bitcoin on the platform is safe and secure.

eToro allows investors to purchase Bitcoin using a credit card, bank transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other payment methods. The social trader supports over 40 cryptocurrencies for digital asset trading, transfers, and conversions. The platform has the market’s lowest minimums. Investors in the United States and the United Kingdom can begin trading with as little as $10. Furthermore, eToro provides the best crypto wallet with the highest level of security.

If you want to buy bitcoin with USD, eToro is the best place to go. While deposits are free, eToro investors must pay a $5 withdrawal fee.

Coinbase is widely regarded as the world’s most liquid cryptocurrency exchange, with a large volume of crypto pairings.

The platform may charge fees when clients buy, sell, or convert bitcoins, but the fees are minimal. Furthermore, Coinbase’s minimum deposit is set at $2. Trading fees are 0.5 percent; however, no fees apply to initial deposits or withdrawals.

Coinbase accepts a number of payment methods, including credit cards, bank transfers, and others. The platform is one of the better alternatives to eToro because it includes a mobile app and a standalone wallet. The interface is simple and easy to use, making it simple for investors to purchase Bitcoin with a credit card.