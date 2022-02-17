How to buy Catcoin

Since 2013, a plethora of meme coins have entered the crypto market and exploded in popularity. Previously, they existed solely for the purpose of amusement, and as a result, crypto nerds began developing ridiculous Bitcoin splits. However, as Dogecoin demonstrated its true potential, other big meme coins such as Shiba Inu began to attract a large number of committed investors who regard SHIB and DOGE as long-term investment assets.
SHIB and DOGE have paved the way for other meme coins to thrive and establish themselves as serious challengers to some of the market’s leading cryptocurrencies. Catcoin is a new meme coin that is causing Shiba Inu and Dogecoin investors to reconsider their purchases.
Miaoshi Nekomoto started Catcoin in November 2021 with the goal of developing a community-driven token based on a meme and a massive ecosystem for cat lovers. It is the first cryptocurrency-related initiative to offer Twitch live streaming, allowing the community to voice their thoughts on Catcoin at any moment.
This one-of-a-kind and high-performing meme coin is expected to quickly surpass the performance levels of other big meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Catcoin can also be used to create programmes that provide various tools to the community and simplify the crypto world for novice investors. CATS, according to its designers, is more than just a token; it is a revolution in the crypto industry.
Its development is primarily centred on the Catnip project, which is scheduled for completion and release in 2022. Holders can also multiply tokens due to the reflective function of the token. Investors can hold CATS and see their profits develop on their own. They can also keep track of their reflections and choose whether or not they are ready to use their Reflection tool.
Its goal for 2022 is to establish a strong community that will support the continued development of Catnip. It will be an encrypted, anonymous platform that will leverage blockchain technology to generate a safe identity and allow users to use the network while also sending CATS anywhere in the globe as a secondary purpose.
To purchase Catcoin or CAT, first convert your preferred currency into one of the major crypto currencies like as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin, and then transfer it to an exchange where you can simply trade your BTC, ETH, or LTC for CAT.
For this beginner’s tutorial, we’ll show you CoinBase, one of the oldest exchanges and still one of the quickest and easiest methods to get started trading and investing in cryptocurrency.
- Go to CoinBase.com and sign up for an account. Use this link or the image below to get $10 in BTC when you spend your first $100.
- After logging in, navigate to the Settings menu and then to the Accounts tab. Add your payment details by clicking the “Link a New Account” button.
- Finally, CoinBase will make two minor transactions on your credit card or bank account. Log in to your online bank or credit card to confirm the tiny transactions CoinBase carried out to validate your payment method.
- Buy some cryptocurrency by clicking the Buy/Sell button!
- In the second step, choose your preferred cryptocurrency, input the amount, and complete your transaction. Catcoin exchanges accept a variety of currencies, including BTC and ETH.
- Let’s get you set up and ready to send your new coins to a Catcoin-trading exchange.
Binance will be our exchange for this tutorial.
- To open an exchange account, go to Binance.com or click the image below.
- Set up and confirm your account’s email address. After login in, you can enable 2FA to increase the security of your account.
- You’re now in your beautiful new cryptocurrency exchange account, ready to trade your CoinBase coins for Catcoin.
- Select Deposits from the Funds menu.
- Choose the coin you bought on CoinBase and you’ll be given a unique address to send it to.
- Return to CoinBase and deposit your coins into your new exchange account. Click the Accounts tab to view your current balances, then click the Send button to get started.
- Enter the exchange address and click the Confirm button to complete the transaction.
- Return to your exchange account and double-check your balance. Your coins may take a few moments to materialise. Once completed, it will be visible in Binance’s transactions tab.
- We are now prepared to purchase Catcoin. Place a buy order on the BTC to CAT exchange by going to the exchange page (basic is a good place to start). Keep in mind that some exchanges may have minimum buy amounts, so double-check before you begin. On Binance, you may find the coins mentioned on the right.
- When you click on a Catcoin exchange, the bottom Buy / Sell area will shift to that CAT exchange. Enter your precise amount (or, if you prefer, a percentage of your balance) and wait for your trade to complete.
- Once your order has been fulfilled and the transaction has been completed, you will be the proud owner of some bright new Catcoin!
- Transfer it to a safe wallet! Hardware wallet, software wallet, or both?