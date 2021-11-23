How to buy Jasmy coin

JasmyCoin is built on the ERC 20 protocol. An indeterminate number of individuals and companies can also use the token to transfer tokens via digital devices as evidence of value exchange or payment for services. The token’s use is unrestricted, allowing it to serve a variety of functions.

On February 11th, 2021, JASMY became tradable for the first time. It comes with a total supply of 50,000,000,000.

JASMY has been listed on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges, but unlike other major cryptocurrencies, it cannot be purchased directly with fiat money. However, you may still simply purchase this currency by first purchasing Bitcoin from any fiat-to-crypto exchange and then transferring to an exchange that trades this coin. In this guide post, we will walk you through the procedures to purchase JASMY in detail.

You must first purchase one of the major cryptocurrencies, in our example, Bitcoin (BTC). In this post, we will go through two of the most popular fiat-to-crypto exchanges, Uphold.com and Coinbase, in depth. Both exchanges have their unique fee policies and features, which we shall go through in depth. It is advised that you test both of them and choose which one best suits you.

Once you’ve completed the KYC procedure. You will be prompted to provide a payment method. You may either submit a credit/debit card or utilise a bank transfer here. When you use a credit card, you will be charged additional costs, but you will also make an instant transaction. While a bank transfer is less expensive but takes longer, depending on where you live, certain nations provide fast cash deposits with low costs.

But we’re not done yet; because JASMY is an altcoin, we need to move our BTC to an exchange where JASMY can be exchanged; in this case, we’ll use Binance. Binance is a famous cryptocurrency exchange with a high number of tradable altcoin pairings. To create a new account, click the link below.

Binance is a renowned cryptocurrency exchange that began in China but later relocated its headquarters to the crypto-friendly island of Malta in the European Union. Binance is well-known for its cryptocurrency-to-cryptocurrency trading services. Binance sprang onto the scene during the 2017 crypto craze and has since risen to become the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Depending on the exchange’s regulations, you may be needed to go through another KYC procedure, which should take you anywhere from 30 minutes to a few days at most. Nonetheless, the procedure should be straightforward and simple to follow. When you’re finished, you should have complete access to your exchange wallet.

Return to Binance and choose ‘Exchange.’

There is a search box in the right column; make sure “BTC” is chosen because we are trading BTC to altcoin pair. Click on it and enter in “JASMY”, you should see JASMY/BTC, choose that pair, and a price chart of JASMY/BTC should appear in the middle of the page.

Below is a box with a green button that reads “Buy JASMY.” Inside the box, select the “Market” option since this is the most straightforward sort of buying order. You may either enter in your amount or select a proportion of your deposit to spend on purchasing by clicking on the percentage buttons. After you’ve double-checked everything, click “Buy JASMY.” Voila! You’ve finally purchased JASMY.