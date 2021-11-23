Black Friday 2021 Deals on SSD and Hard Drive

With only a few days until the big day, we’re starting to see Black Friday SSD and hard drive offers pouring in from all sides. For gamers and creatives alike, purchasing a new SSD or hard drive on Black Friday is one of the most cost-effective means of significantly increasing the speed of your PC. And we anticipate a slew of storage offers this year.

SSDs and hard drives are among the few components that are projected to be in plentiful supply on Black Friday, with silicon shortages hurting stock availability for CPUs, graphics cards, and other components.

This is far from ideal if you want to build a whole system from the ground up, but anyone seeking to buy some of the greatest SSDs or HDDs on the market at a discount should be well-served.

Before Black Friday 2021 begins on November 26, we’ll tell you precisely what to anticipate and how to get the greatest bargains on SSDs and hard drives. It pays to be prepared, because Black Friday grows in importance every year.

It’s no longer just one day; the whole November and December season is now jam-packed with fantastic deals – and SSDs and hard drives are no exception. We’ll keep this page updated to ensure you’re ready for the finest Black Friday SSD and hard drive bargains.

WD Easystore 5TB external hard drive – Priced to $89.99 via BestBuy

BestBuy is offering a 50% discount on this large 5TB external drive from WD. If capacity is more important to you than speed, this might be the ideal storage device for you.

WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive – Priced at $199.99 via BestBuy

BestBuy has this 14TB WD monster at nearly half the price. If you need a place to save your hundreds of images and movies, this is the drive for you.

1TB WD Black SN850NVMe SSD – Priced at $159.99 via GameStop

For good reason, the WD Black SN850 is one of the most popular SSDs on the market. By any criterion, it’s one of the finest M.2 drives available.

1TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSD – Priced at $159.99 via Amazon

This Sabrent 1TB M.2 drive is speedier than other drives on the market, making it an excellent choice for gamers.

1TB WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD – Priced at $99.99 via Western Digital

This WD snappy M.2 drive is on sale for nearly a third off. It’s not as speedy as the SN850, but it’ll still perform admirably in virtually every situation.

1TB Kingston NV1 NVMEe SSD – Priced at $79.99 via Amazon

This 1TB NVMe M.2 drive from Kingston is now on sale for around 25% off at Amazon. It’s not the quickest car on the market, but it finds a solid mix between performance and price.

Crucial P2 1TB NVMe SSD – Priced at $89.99 via Crucial

The Crucial P2 isn’t the fastest M.2 drive in the world (read and write speeds of 2,400MB/s and 1,800MB/s, respectively), but it’s well worth a look at this price.

