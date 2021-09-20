How to buy more storage on iPhone

Even the most ardent iPhone fans are envious of Samsung competitors when it comes to storage. MicroSD slots are available on Samsung phones, allowing for inexpensive extra storage. iPhone users aren’t so fortunate. You do, however, have alternatives.

We’ll go through how to acquire iPhone storage so you’ll always have enough room for photographs, music, videos, and whatever else you need.

The first iPhone had only 8GB of storage when it was released. They now have a maximum capacity of over 512 GB, which is a significant increase over time. You won’t have to worry about your data connection if you have local storage on your device. Regardless of where you are, you have access to all of your files.

Every Apple account comes with 5 GB of free iCloud storage. Apple’s cloud platform, iCloud, is where you can store anything. There is no need to download anything. You can utilise any of your fields as long as you have access to the internet.

Consider your own personal storage requirements. You may buy an iPhone with a lesser storage capacity if you have an unlimited data plan for your phone and reside in a good service area.

If you don’t have excellent cell connection, travel frequently, or require rapid access all of the time, you’re better off getting additional storage.

Every time you upgrade your iPhone, you should obtain at least twice as much storage as before. This is due to the fact that operating systems, applications, and other files are all becoming increasingly large.

It’s time to look at your iCloud choices after you’ve decided on the best iPhone for you. Even if you decide to go all out and buy the most expensive option, you should still use iCloud. You may access your files from anywhere with iCloud. So you can use them on your PC or Mac, on iPads, and, of course, on your iPhone. iCloud is capable of much more than simply storing your stuff. It’s also used for app backups and system restoration.

Each Apple account comes with a complimentary 5 GB of storage. That is insufficient for 99 percent of consumers. You should upgrade to one of the premium programmes instead.

You can choose from three options:

50GB of storage for $0.99 each month

200GB of storage for $2.99 each month

2TB of storage for $9.99 per month

Examine your requirements to find what works best for you. Most individuals with just one Apple device are content with 50GB of storage. The 200 GB option is recommended for people who have numerous devices. Finally, if you have a family or many devices on your account, 2 TB is the ideal option. This is especially true if you utilise iCloud Photo Library and iCloud Drive to back up all of your devices.

If you want to buy or increase your iCloud storage, you may do it on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings.

At the top of the screen, tap the Apple ID banner.

Select iCloud from the menu.

Select Manage Storage from the menu.

Change the storage plan by tapping it.

To increase your storage, select one of the offered plans.

Under the Manage Store option, you may also reduce your plan. Simply choose the Downgrade Plan. It will take effect at the beginning of your next payment period.

On the internet, you may discover a broad range of iPhone-compatible storage devices. They’re all simple to use and connect into the lightning socket.

Through their individual applications, you may rapidly transfer pictures, movies, and other data to them. Some, like as the SanDisk 32GB IXpand, even let you to take photographs right from the app, which is ideal for iPhones that are already overflowing. These choices are a little more expensive, ranging from $20 to $50, so you might be better off starting with iCloud or buying extra built-in storage.