How to Buy New Ships in Star Citizen

Star Citizen is an ambitious space simulation game that allows players to explore the vast universe, engage in combat, and even own and operate their own ships. With a wide variety of ships to choose from, including cargo ships, fighters, and even luxury liners, players can tailor their gameplay experience to fit their preferences. If you’re new to Star Citizen and want to know how to buy new ships, here’s a guide to get you started.

Create an Account and Buy a Game Package:

Before you can start buying ships in Star Citizen, you’ll need to create an account on the official website and purchase a game package. There are several different packages available, ranging from the basic starter package to more advanced options that include additional ships and in-game currency.

Explore the Shipyard:

Once you have your account set up and your game package purchased, you’ll be able to access the Shipyards. Some of the best are Astro Armada on area-18, New Deal on Lorrville, Crusader Industries showroom on Orison, this is where you can browse and purchase ships. The Shipyard is divided into different categories, such as fighters, cargo ships, and luxury liners, so you can easily find the type of ship you’re looking for.

Each ship in the Shipyard has its own page with detailed information about its specifications, capabilities, and features. You’ll be able to see the ship’s size, cargo capacity, and even the number of seats it has. You’ll also be able to view images of the ship and watch video demonstrations of its abilities.

Consider Your Needs and narrow down on a ship

The next step is to narrow down your options by considering the size and class of the ship. There are three sizes of ships in Star Citizen: small, medium, and large. Small ships are generally more agile and better suited for dogfighting and solo play, while large ships are slower but more durable and better suited for carrying cargo and supporting a team. Medium ships fall somewhere in between and can be used for a variety of purposes.

Before you decide on a ship, it’s important to consider your needs. Different ships are designed for different purposes, so you’ll want to choose one that fits your gameplay style. For example, if you’re interested in exploring the universe and discovering new planets, you may want to consider a larger cargo ship with plenty of storage space. If you’re more interested in engaging in combat, you may want to opt for a smaller, more agile fighter.

In addition to size, ships are also classified by their role. For example, there are cargo ships, exploration ships, combat ships, and more. Consider the type of gameplay you enjoy and choose a ship that aligns with your preferred role.

Purchase Your Ship

Once you have chosen a ship, it’s time to complete the purchase. If you are purchasing a ship with in-game credits, you can simply visit a ship vendor in one of the game’s major cities and make the purchase. If you are using real money, you can purchase ships and in-game currency through the Star Citizen website. Keep in mind that some ships may not be available for purchase at all times, and may only be obtainable through special events or promotions.

In conclusion, purchasing a new ship in Star Citizen can be an exciting and rewarding experience, but it’s important to take the time to consider your budget, playstyle, and the specific features and capabilities of the ship you are interested in. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can confidently choose the right ship for you and outfit it to suit your desired role in the game. Whether you prefer engaging in combat, trading, or exploring the universe, there is a ship in Star Citizen that is perfect for you.