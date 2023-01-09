How to Get Assault Vest in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Assault Vest is a valuable item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that increases the defense of your Pokemon while also reducing the power of special attacks. If you’re looking to get your hands on an Assault Vest, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll walk you through the various ways you can obtain an Assault Vest in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Purchasing it at the Delibird’s Presents shop:

One of the easiest ways to get an Assault Vest is by purchasing it from a shop. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you can find shops in most towns and cities throughout the game. Simply visit a Delibird’s Presents Shop in Mesagoza only after completing the final quest of the game. and speak to the shopkeeper to browse their inventory. The Assault Vest can often be found in the “items” section of the shop’s inventory, and it can be purchased for 50,000 Pokedollars. Keep in mind that the availability of items in shops may vary depending on your progress in the game, so it may take some time before you can find an Assault Vest for sale.

Finding it in the open world:

Another way to obtain an Assault Vest is by finding it in a hidden location or as a reward for completing a quest. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there are many hidden items scattered throughout the game world, and the Assault Vest is no exception. Keep an eye out for hidden items while exploring the game world, and be sure to search every nook and cranny to increase your chances of finding an Assault Vest. Additionally,you can get an Assault vest easily from the ground in Porto Marindo as soon as you reach there you will find it near the Delibird’s Presents storage house. Fromm here you can just go and pick it up. Although this is only a one-time deal, this method cannot be repeated multiple times in order to get multiple Vests, After the initial Assault Vest, This method is useless for acquiring more Vests.

In summary, there are several ways to obtain an Assault Vest in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. You can purchase it from a shop, find it in a hidden location or as a quest reward, trade with other players, or use the Wonder Trade feature. By using a combination of these methods, you can increase your chances of obtaining an Assault Vest and boost the defense of your Pokemon.