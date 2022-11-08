This article focuses on how to buy Powerball tickets online. You can purchase Powerball tickets at stores in most states across the United States, but for residents of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah there is no offline facility. There is no Alabama-based state lottery for Alabama residents to enjoy. Lottery players in certain states may be able to play Powerball online, while players elsewhere in the country may be able to buy tickets from any licensed retailer at $2.00 a pop.

Whether you can purchase your lottery tickets online depends on where you are located. While Powerball tickets are sold in all but five states, buying tickets online is far more limited. While it is possible to participate in most states’ lotteries, there are just a few that sell Powerball tickets over the Internet.

Players located in the following states can buy Powerball tickets on their state lottery’s websites or via their official mobile apps. Some state lotteries sell tickets through their websites, such as those of Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. In Oklahoma and Indiana, a state lottery lets you create a ticket in their app but requires you to visit a retail store or a lottery vending machine to print the tickets.

You can either select to play multiple tickets at a time or purchase a single ticket at a time, but remember you have to purchase a minimum of $6 in tickets when purchasing online. Do not worry, even if you cannot make it into the store, you can still participate through the Michigan Lottery website by creating an account and purchasing tickets online.

Powerball officials anticipate millions of additional purchases through the day, as anticipation continues to mount ahead of November’s draw. With tickets sold in 48 jurisdictions and an initial $40 million jackpot, Powerball is known for its rapidly growing jackpots, which regularly reach hundreds of millions of dollars, if not $1 billion or more.