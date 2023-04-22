How to buy ppv fight ticket

UFC 282 now has another main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev for the empty light heavyweight title. This new headliner worked out as expected after the aftermath of Jiří Procházka versus Glover Teixeira. Jiri supposedly experienced a shoulder injury which will require nearly 12 months to be recuperated from. The boss emptied his belt, permitting previous top dog Jan Blachowicz to battle against Ankalaev for it at UFC 282 headliner. For UFC News refreshes with InsideSport.IN

In the mean time, Paddy Pimblett has now found his spot in the co-headliner of UFC 282. The lightweight wonder will confront Jared Gordon fully intent on expanding his unbeaten altercation the advancement. Here is a gander at the subtleties of UFC 282.

UFC 282: Begin season of UFC 282 Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev, date, and scene

UFC 282 Time:- 7:00 PM (USA/PT). 8:30 AM (India)

Scene:- T-Versatile Field, Las Vegas

UFC 282 ticket value: How to purchase UFC 282 tickets?

UFC 282 tickets are ready to move on the authority site of UFC. One can likewise visit AXS.com to get different celebrity bundles for the UFC 282 tickets. The site of AXS is presently offering four celebrity bundles Champion celebrity ticket bundle, Competitor celebrity ticket bundle, Challenger celebrity ticket bundle, Consistent celebrity ticket bundle.

UFC 282: Begin time, date, scene, full battle card, tickets value, PPV cost, and where to observe

Indian UFC fans can check viagogo.com to purchase tickets for UFC 282 Blachowicz versus Ankalaev. The ticket cost goes from 13,000-22,000 INR. In any case, fans need to pick up the pace to snatch the best seats at UFC 282, the last Compensation per-view occasion of 2022. Here is a gander at the full battle card of UFC 282.

Where to watch UFC 282 live?

UFC 282 live will be streamed live on ESPN and ESPN + in the USA, BT Game in the UK, and Sony Ten or Sony LIV in India. One can really look at the authority stages to find out about UFC 282 live broadcast. The Prelims of UFC 282 will be accessible on UFC Battle Pass.

UFC 282 Blachowicz versus Ankalaev: Full Principal card

Headliner: Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev-empty LHW title

Co-headliner: Paddy Pimblett versus Jared Gordon-lightweight session

Robbie Lawler versus Santiago Ponzinibbio-welterweight session

Bryce Mitchell versus Ilia Topuria-featherweight session

UFC 282 Blachowicz versus Ankalaev: Prelims

Darren Till versus Dricus Du Plessis-middleweight session

Raul Rosas Jr. versus Jay Perrin-bantamweight session

Alexander Gustafsson versus Ovince Holy person Preux-light heavyweight session

Jairzinho Rozenstruik versus Chris Daukaus-heavyweight session

UFC 282 Blachowicz versus Ankalaev: Early Prelims

Edmen Shahbazyan versus Dalcha Lungiambula-middleweight session

Billy Quarantillo versus Alexander Hernandez-featherweight session

Chris Curtis versus Joaquin Buckley-middleweight session

TJ Earthy colored versus Erik Silva-featherweight session

Vinicius Salvador versus Daniel de Silva-flyweight session

A legendary rematch was intended to occur at UFC 282 between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. Presently, following a physical issue to the previous, two strong competitors will fight to decide a UFC light heavyweight champion on December 10.

Magomed Ankalaev will challenge Jan Blachowicz for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. In order to avoid impeding the division, Prochazka, who injured his shoulder during wrestling, cleared the title.

Blachowicz, positioned second in the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings, and Anakalev, positioned third, was climbed to the front and center attention spot after at first filling in as the co-headliner.

UFC 282 happens inside the T-Portable Field in Las Vegas.

A 2020 gold medalist at the Muay Thai Big showdowns, Blachowicz came out on top for the UFC light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes in 2020.

Anakalev made his master debut in 2014.

