How to Buy Shiba Inu in India – Complete Guide for Beginners

BuyUcoin, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, will list Shiba Inu Coin on its platform. The SHIB coin was launched in August 2020, but little is known about its creator, Ryoshi.

Ryoshi has promoted the coin’s “Dogecoin killer” catchphrase, claiming that SHIB’s technology is more “community-driven” than that of the Shiba Inu, which serves as its mascot. The SHIB Coin will be available for trade on BuyUcoin.

Recently, BuyUcoin had announced a payment partnership with MobiKwik and obtained a license to operate in Estonia.

BuyUcoin has been actively operating since 2016, open for Indian bitcoin and crypto traders while a majority of the industry players either closed down or shifted abroad.

How to buy Shiba Inu Coin in India?

The procedure is extremely simple. First and foremost, you must complete your KYC, which takes only a few minutes to verify. If you’re stuck with a pending KYC, try contacting the exchange’s support. Second, you must deposit funds into your exchange wallet. Most Indian cryptocurrency exchanges accept popular payment methods such as UPI and internet banking (NEFT/IMPS).

Now that you’ve made a deposit, you can start buying Shiba Inu coins. You can also set the purchase price based on your preferences. You will be able to purchase a cryptocurrency at your desired price if you place a limit order, but this is entirely dependent on whether the actual coin reaches that limit order price.

There are two ways to buy Shiba Inu Coin in India

BuyUcoin Platform

Shiba Inu coins can be purchased on BuyUcoin, either through the web version of the platform or through the Android/iOS app of BuyUcoin. It is comparatively seamless and easy, as you can purchase it in Indian rupees (INR).

This may result in lower transaction fees without having the need to buy any other fiat currencies for getting the Shiba Inu token in India. Experts advise that when investing in Shiba Inu coins, it is best to hold them for the long term and avoid frequent USDT and INR conversions.

Uniswap Platform

According to Shiba Inu’s website, the coins can be purchased in India through the Uniswap platform. Uniswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum network that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in exchange for ETH and other Ethereum-based tokens.

Uniswap has more than $2 billion invested in their conventions to date. However, in this case, you will need to create a digital wallet and integrate it with the Uniswap platform. After you’ve integrated your wallet, you can use ETH to purchase Shiba Inu coins. Again, there may be fees associated with transferring the exchange to your wallet.

Step by step guide for beginners to buy Shiba Inu Coin in India

BuyUcoin is an exchange that provides buying and selling Shiba Inu Coin in India as well as other cryptocurrencies. Below is a step by step guide for buying Shiba Inu Coin via BuyUcoin:

Step 1 – Open a Digital Wallet

A digital wallet houses your cryptocurrencies and uses blockchain technology to communicate with other citizens. It is important to make in-depth research before you decide what one is best for you, however, there are several providers of digital wallets. Today, BuyUcoin’s leading digital wallet provider.

Step 2 – Register & Open an Account

When you enter the BuyUcoin/Signup account, register and open a service account. Choose your person or company form of account. Choose your country and adhere to the terms and conditions of your crypto-trading account.

Step 3- KYC

For the Indian jurisdiction, KYC and AML are compulsory. Your data are secure and encrypted and stored only in Indian data centers. To complete your KYC, you are redirected to another URL. With your last selfie, please be ready. The pictures of your pan card will be required. The mobile number connected to your Adhar is important.

Step 4- Google 2 Step Verification

To use 2FA, the Authenticator app must be enabled on your smartphone or tablet. If enabled, any time you log in to your Federal Republic of Germany account, you will be asked to include a 6-digit one-time password with your email and password. This only functions when an email and password are entered. You should set up 2FA for your social media provider settings by using Facebook or LinkedIn.

Step 5-Add Bank details

Add your name credentials, the account name of the holder, and the IFSC code information.

Shiba Inu Blockchain Network Solutions comprises of –

Shiba Inu not only features the same breed of meme dog as Dogecoin , but it also appears to be using a running joke as a way to enter the crowded market. As is the case with most new cryptocurrencies, little is known about Shiba Inu at the moment, aside from its recent surge in popularity and market value. According to its website, shibatoken.com, the cryptocurrency is the first token to be listed and incentivized on the coin’s own decentralized exchange platform, ShibaSwap. Shiba Inu’s market value percentage has skyrocketed in the first few days of May 2021.

The Shiba Inu community has gained significant traction as a result of the weekend deposits, and we look forward to seeing its continued growth. We are excited to be one of the major exchanges in India to offer SHIB, allowing crypto enthusiasts to enter the market. As an exchange, we are thrilled to be able to offer a diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies, including memetic tokens, to provide our valued customers with a comprehensive investment experience.

Shivam Thakral: BuyUcoin has time and again introduced some of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies like Stellar, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, NEM among others, for the first time in India since our inception in 2016.

After the decision by The Supreme Court of India on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency was announced, Indian crypto companies like BuyUcoin have re-emerged as an attractive gateway for foreign ventures and entities to expand their footprints into the Indian Market.

Shiba Inu coin is hosted on the Ethereum blockchain and is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies among the market's 100 coins. Dogecoin inspired the creation of the coin. However, it should not be compared to Dogecoin, as Shibu Inu is also a joke-inspired coin. It functions as a component of a decentralized exchange website. Because of its growing popularity, many people are endorsing this coin. Shiba Inu Token is the primary coin hosted on Uniswap. However, when Elon Musk tweeted that he is looking for a Shiba puppy, it increased by more than 300%.

